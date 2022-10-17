Read full article on original website
Obituary of Nella May “Billie” Johnson
Nella May “Billie” Johnson, age 95, resident of Ft. Scott, KS died Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born July 14, 1927, in Brickeys, MO, the daughter of William and Castilla Dixon. After the death of her parents at the age of 3, she was raised by her...
Am. Legion National Vice Commander in Fort Scott Oct. 25
Fort Scott American Legion Post 25 will host National Vice Commander Glen Wahus of Watford City, North Dakota, on his four-day tour of Kansas with a Reception on Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 at 9:30 AM. During his tour National Vice Commander Wahus will visit eleven American Legion Posts while in the State.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
Bourbon County VS Rachel Pruitt
STATE OF KANSAS, Plaintiff, ) RACHEL MAE PRUITT, Defendant. I, Tiana M McElroy, the undersigned County Attorney of Bourbon County, Kansas, in the name and by the authority and on behalf of the State of Kansas, come here now and give the Court. to understand and be informed that:. COUNT...
U235 Special Board Meeting on Oct. 24
SPECIAL MEETING Monday, October 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in the UHS Board of Education Room Uniontown, Kansas. UNIONTOWN USD 235 601 Fifth Uniontown, Kansas 66779. Board of Education Clerk Sherri Hartman Deputy Clerk Charlene Bolinger. Attendance Centers West Bourbon Elementary Uniontown Junior and Senior High School. October 20, 2022. TO:...
Human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
Coffeyville Falls in Last Game of Season
Fort Scott pulls off the upset in double overtime beating Field Kindley 50-44. The Nado started strong on their first drive of the game taking an early 8-0 lead. Fort Scott answered right back tying the game up at 8-8 and then forcing a Nado fumble to take a 14-8 lead. After giving up 14 unanswered the Nado offense woke up a bit and would answer back with 22 unanswered points of their own. Field Kindley headed into halftime up 30-14.
Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide
Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations
A Leawood man has been ordered to pay nearly $120,000 after pleading guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers' Sales Tax Act.
Lamar resident sentenced 20 years for role in methamphetamine distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Lamar man is sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine prepared for distribution. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Jerold Lake was sentenced 20 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Work on K-3 HWY Begins Oct. 24 from Bronson to Blue Mound
The week of Oct. 24 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a resurfacing project on K-3 between K-31 and U.S. 54 (see map). Project activity includes a mill and inlay with rock edge wedge. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone during daylight hours. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less. Weather permitting, the road work will be finished in one month.
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 25
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Jerry Witt –...
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
2-year-old airlifted by helicopter after serious injury Cass County crash
A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.
Kansas man dies after rear-ending pickup truck's trailer
ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 30-year-old man from Welda, Kansas died Monday night after rear-ending a pickup truck's trailer as it was turning. Dakota Kirkland was driving north in a Ford Escort behind a truck and trailer on U.S. 169 shortly before 5 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck slowed to turn left onto SW Missouri Road and Kirkland crashed into the back of the trailer Hartman was pulling.
Thirty-five Properties Sold At The County Tax Sale, 36 Go To Land Bank
The second property tax sale this year added over $86,000 to Bourbon County treasurer’s funds, with the unsold properties deeded over to the Fort Scott Land Bank. The Bourbon County treasurer collects and distributes all real and personal property taxes. The tax districts that receive this are the City of Fort Scott, the Bourbon County government, and the county’s two school districts- USD 234 and USD 235.
