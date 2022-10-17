Fort Scott pulls off the upset in double overtime beating Field Kindley 50-44. The Nado started strong on their first drive of the game taking an early 8-0 lead. Fort Scott answered right back tying the game up at 8-8 and then forcing a Nado fumble to take a 14-8 lead. After giving up 14 unanswered the Nado offense woke up a bit and would answer back with 22 unanswered points of their own. Field Kindley headed into halftime up 30-14.

