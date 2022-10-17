Unranked LSU surprising favorites against No. 7 Ole Miss

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is congratulated by tight end Mason Taylor (86) after he ran the ball in for a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU hosted No. 3 Tennessee two weeks ago as the No. 25-ranked team in the country. The Tigers were outclassed 40-13. It's surprising, to say the least, to see LSU installed as the favorite with their game against Ole Miss five days away.

ESPN's Football Power Index has been bullish on the Tigers, ranking them at No. 11 to Ole Miss's No. 8. ESPN's matchup predictor likes the fact the game is in Baton Rouge as they give LSU a 51.1 percent chance to win. No matter where you look, the game is predicted to be close. Per Pro Football Focus, LSU has a 49.5 percent chance to cover the spread of 1.5 points.

Saturday's game could hinge on the Tigers' ability to stop the Rebels' rushing offense. LSU allows 145.6 rush yards per game. Ole Miss averages 271.4 rush yards, third-best in the country.

Ole Miss is currently first in the SEC West while LSU is tied for second. After the heartbreaking loss to Florida State, 24-23, in the opener and the Tennessee blowout, it's a shock that the Tigers still have a shot to play for an SEC championship. Their status as favorites against the Rebels is even more unexpected.