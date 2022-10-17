Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
NAKAMURA UPDATE, THE WWE STARS WHO WOULD HAVE APPEARED ON THE NEXT G4 ARENA BROADCAST AND MORE
Shinsuke Nakamura will be making additional appearances in WWE NXT, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, we are told an episode of WWE x G4's The Arena will slated to air later this month featuring Tyler Breeze and Bayley, but with G4 shutting down, there's no word whether it will ever surface. G4, the Network, was still airing programming last night.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VS. NXT HEAD TO HEAD LAST NIGHT: WHO WON AND WHO RETAINED THE MOST VIEWERS FROM THE WEEK BEFORE
Who won the AEW vs. WWE NXT head to head last night?. If you go by the straight numbers, it was AEW. Dynamite brought in 752,000 overnight viewers, while NXT garnered 676,000 over night viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW also won, bringing in a 0.26 vs. NXT's 0.18. However,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIZ INJURED, BUSTED OPEN'S LAGRECA HEADING TO HALLOWEEN HAVOC PRE-SHOW AND MORE
The Miz revealed during an interview with the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast yesterday that he's currently dealing with a shoulder issue and a burst bursa sac in his elbow, which would explain why they did an angle instead of having him wrestle Dexter Lumis on Monday. He hasn't performed inside the ring since 10/1 during a six man tag in North Dakota during a WWE live event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Cameron Grimes introduces himself and he says he is here to take the WWE Universe and Main Event TO THE MOON!!. Match Number One: Akira Tozawa versus Cameron Grimes. They lock up and Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SHOULD GO DOWN SATURDAY: THE WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC TIP SHEET
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PLE this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, with Shotzi Blackheart and Quincy Elliott hosting. Here is our take on what will go down. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. Dave: Usually I say that the Champ...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHIFTS SCHEDULED DAY ONE PPV INTO ATLANTA LIVE EVENT
The State Farm Arena, which had listed a 1/1/23 PPV event for WWE Day One at the Atlanta, GA arena, has removed that event's listing and replaced it with a WWE live event instead several days before on Tuesday 12/27. Wrestlenomics.com had previously reported the 1/1/23 Day One PPV had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE & ROH STAR HEADING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
PJ Black, the former Justin Gabriel during his WWE run, most recently seen in Ring of Honor will be returning to Impact Wrestling very soon, PWInsider.com has learned. Gabriel made several appearances for the company in 2015. We are told he is expected to work this weekend's TV tapings in Las Vegas.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DID WWE TRY TO GET MOXLEY OR JERICHO BACK, DO THE ELITE OR PUNK RETURN FIRST, SURVIVOR SERIES AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you know if WWE tried to get Chris Jericho and/or Jon Moxley back?. In the case of Moxley, there was a period he wasn't under contract but he made it clear he was staying with AEW and internally, there was no fear he was leaving. I don't believe he and WWE had any conversations. In the case of Jericho, he was never NOT under an AEW deal. He signed an extension of an existing deal, so he wouldn't have been able to negotiate elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX from Toledo, Ohio at the Huntington Center:. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. *Braun Strowman and Omos face off. *The latest with Bray Wyatt. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Booker T on Throwing the First Pitch at the Astros Game. Battle of the Brands 2K22: LIVESTREAM - Creed's In The Lead!. WWE Superstar Austin Theory talks about winning Money in the Bank. Logan Paul on Crown Jewel, The Bloodline and wanting Jake Paul in WWE | Ryan Satin 1-on-1.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Myles Borne vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Duke Hudson vs. Bryson Montana. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IF WWE WANTS TO INDUCT AN AEW-CONTRACTED TALENT INTO THE HALL OF FAME, VANESSA KRAVEN, CODY-AEW AND MORE
What happens if WWE wants to induct Saraya or Chris Jericho or someone to the Hall of Fame but they are under contract to AEW?. One of several things. One, they wait until those talents are free. Two, they try to make a deal with AEW as they did to get Ric Flair for the Four Horsemen induction while he was under contract to Impact Wrestling years ago. Or three, they don't get inducted at that time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILES NEW NXT TRADEMARK
"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WOMEN'S TAG TITLE, LOGAN SPEAKS, BRAY SPEAKS, SOLO VERSUS SHEAMUS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE NEXT WWE NXT PPV WILL BE...
WWE NXT Deadline will take place on Saturday 12/10. The event will take place the same date as Ring of Honor Final Battle (which has a 4 PM EST) start and opposite that night's UFC PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Albany, NY with Tom Hanifan and Matt Rehwoldt as your hosts!. Backstage, Ace Austin has been laid out by someone in a parking lot. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey check on him. Tommy Dreamer shows up and is told what happened. The implication is perhaps Bully Ray did it.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GOOD BROTHERS REVEAL WHERE THEY WILL BE NOVEMBER 5th
In an Instagram video posted this morning, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stated they will be in Saudi Arabia for WWE on 11/5 and will not be in Japan for New Japan, where Anderson is slated to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo:. In the video, which was very...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TAPING TV TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS, FIRST FIVE MATCHES CONFIRMED FOR TAPING
Iimpact Wrestling will tape future episodes of Impact on AXS leading into next month's Overdrive PPV tonight and tomorrow at Samstown Casino in Las Vegas. The tapings, dubbed Sin City Showdown, are on sale at this link. Set thus far for the tapings:. *Gisele Shaw & VXT vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HALLOWEEN HAVOC, OVERSEEING NXT, EUROPE, VINCE VS. HHH SENSIBILITIES & MORE: COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL COVERAGE
Shawn Michaels is taking part in a media conference call this morning to promote tomorrow's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV. Adam Hopkins welcomed everyone to the call and passed it on to Shawn Michaels. Michaels thanked everyone for being a part of the call and said he wanted to get back to these. He said that he feels like he has to step into the shoes for Hunter in the calls and he doesn't know he can do that but he is going to give it a whirl. He wanted to get back to having an open line of communication and give everyone a little bit more of an idea of what they are doing in NXT. Halloween Havoc seemed like the right time to do it. He compared it to being their Summerslam, being behind only Stand and Deliver. He thinks in time Havoc will be more identified with NXT than anything else.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes, Tony Nese & Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling: Titles vs. Scissoring Trademark. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Ten vs. Rush. *FTW Champion...
Comments / 0