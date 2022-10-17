ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Florida Panthers (2-0-0) visit TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins (2-0-0) Monday for a 7 p.m. faceoff. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Panthers vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Panthers are off to a hot start after securing a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders Thursday and a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres Saturday. They look to continue their winnings way Monday vs. the divisional rival Panthers.

The Bruins have started just as hot also securing 2 wins to open the season – first at the Washington Capitals 5-2 Wednesday, and then home vs. the Phoenix Coyotes 6-3 Saturday.

Panthers at Bruins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:53 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Panthers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Bruins +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Panthers -1.5 (+180) | Bruins +1.5 (-230)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Panthers at Bruins projected goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky (1-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .970 SV%) vs. Linus Ullmark (1-0-0 2.00 GAA, .943 SV%)

Bobrovsky started in the Panthers’ win vs. the Islanders, a game in which he allowed only 1 goal on 33 shots in 59 minutes and 39 seconds on the ice.

Ullmark started in the Bruins’ win vs. the Capitals. He allowed 2 goals on 35 shots in 60 minutes of ice time.

Panthers at Bruins picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 4, Bruins 3

LEAN FLORIDA (-140).

The Panthers are playing their 3rd road game in a row. I expect them to be focused before they head back to Florida for their home opener Wednesday vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. The Panthers have the better goalie in this matchup, which is why I like the visitors to cash a winning ML ticket.

BACK BOSTON +1.5 (-230) to WIN a HALF UNIT.

Expect this to be a tough divisional matchup that could go either way. While I don’t believe the Bruins will pull this one out, I do believe it will be within 1 score. With this being the Bruins’ first home game vs. a divisional opponent, the home crowd should definitely have an effect on this game.

LEAN OVER 6.5 (-112).

This is the riskiest bet of my 3 suggestions. Both teams have decent goalies and good offenses, so the O/U could easily go either way.

With this being a divisional game and new season just underway, expect a high-scoring matchup. However, both teams have talented goalies who don’t allow many goals, so don’t be too confident in this one.

