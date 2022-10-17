Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.

