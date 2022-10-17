Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Tesla Model Y Gets New Quicksilver And Midnight Cherry Red Colors
Unlike most automakers, Tesla doesn't provide many options for its cars. Take the wildly popular Model Y crossover, for example - you can pick a seven-seater version, add a tow hitch, or tick the box for the Full Self-Driving Capability suite, but that's about it, meaning you'd have to consult your favorite tuner if you want something different.
Toyota Canada Won't Sell The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition To Just Anyone
If you've been keeping up with Toyota GR Corolla-related related news, you'll know the ultra-hardcore GR Corolla Morizo Edition is the pinnacle of the go-faster GR Corolla range. Only 200 will be made, and they'll all be made for the 2023 model year. In short, they'll be flipped for ludicrous...
Why The Mercedes G-Class Is Only Going To Get Better Once It's Electric
Mercedes' electrified future isn't around the corner, it's already here. Models like the upcoming EQE Sedan and EQS SUV display the same luxurious and sophisticated nature we expect from the brand, but now in a modern electric package. There's one model that's been on everyone's mind for Mercedes to electrify more than any other, though, and that's the G-Wagen. Lucky for us, the Mercedes EQG, as it'll be known, is going to make a splash in a very big way.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
5 Coolest Features Of The New Cadillac Celestiq
There isn't another car segment better suited to electrification than the ultra-luxury barge segment. For decades, manufacturers like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz have been trying to remove engine noise from the cabin. These manufacturers also tuned their powertrains to provide loads of low-down torque and smooth, uninterrupted progress without spilling the rear passengers' champagne. Electricity solves both these problems.
Stellantis Won't Use Android Automotive Software Like General Motors
Over the last year or so, Google has made great strides in the automotive industry with its Android Automotive Operating System. Volvo was one of the first automakers to adopt the Android-based system with Google built-in capability, but other automakers like General Motors have introduced the system too, and Google will soon revitalize the infotainment experience for Ford. Apple is making its own moves to transform the digital dashboard, but Google is several steps ahead for now.
How The Little Car Company Got Ferrari's Blessing To Build Replicas Like The Testa Rossa J
In 2019, Bugatti approached Ben Hedley to help with a modern take on the Bugatti Baby produced between 1927 and 1936. The updated recreation was so much more than a toy, however. It was a scaled-down replica of a full-size Bugatti that was as true to the roadgoing variant as could be. Since then, The Little Car Company has taken things further, producing the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, a scaled-down version of the same car Daniel Craig's James Bond drives in No Time To Die. And most recently, it has made the first customer deliveries of its new Ferrari Testa Rossa J, of which only 299 will be produced.
Tesla Working On Smaller And Cheaper EV Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined
Starting at just under $136,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is not exactly cheap. Even the Model 3 costs over $60,000 now, but at one point, company CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would eventually offer a small EV that would cost just $25,000. Then, at the beginning of this year, he did a complete u-turn on that, saying that Tesla had too much on its plate. However, Musk did say that "at some point," Tesla would follow through.
Elon Musk Says Teslas Won't Get Fully Self-Driving Approval In 2022
By now, everyone knows that any promise made by Elon Musk should be taken with a grain of salt. Then again, it can be argued that Musk's ability to keep his eye on the end goal regardless of the blatant obstacles in his way is the reason for Tesla's runaway success.
Expect To See A Proper BMW Hydrogen Car Before 2030
While BMW is committed to offering a variety of electric vehicles, the automaker hasn't given up on ICE engines and alternative energy just yet. In fact, the company will bolster its lineup with a hydrogen-powered car sooner than expected. "In this decade there will be a viable product from BMW with hydrogen," said Oliver Zipse to Top Gear. "You will see that."
Foxtron Unveils Model V EV Pickup Truck As Ford Maverick Lightning Rival
Foxconn, the maker of Apple's iPhone, has been in the automotive news cycle for a few days now. Not only did it beat Apple in the build-a-car race, but it has lofty ambitions to sell cars in hotly contested segments. Recently, we shared news about the all-new Model B, which...
2023 Kia Niro EV Ready To Compete With VW ID.4 And Toyota bZ4X With Sub $40,000 Starting Price
Kia, like the majority of car manufacturers, is on a path of global EV domination, and at the frontline is the all-new Kia Niro EV, the EV6, and the upcoming EV9. The Kia Niro EV is joined by its plug-in hybrid version, both of which are set to take the market by storm for the 2023 model year. Kia recently announced pricing for the plug-in hybrid model, which undercuts its rivals by a fair margin, and now it's time for the full-blooded EV. The Kia Niro EV goes up against competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, VW ID.4, and Toyota bZ4X, and with a starting price below $40,000, it's very attractive.
Bentley Bacalar Inspires Gulfstream G650 Luxury Private Jet And Helicopter
There are rich people, and then there are rich people. If you bought a $1.9 million Bentley Bacalar, you fall into the latter camp, and you've probably got a lot more money lying around. If you were so inclined, you could spend the extra scratch on a special Bentley-branded Macallan whisky, another Continental GT, or perhaps a Bentley-branded luxury apartment, although you probably have a number of otherworldly residences around the world.
Porsche 917 KH Model Car Looks Like It Won 1971 Le Mans Yesterday
If you are a passionate fan of Porsche's motorsport history and premium model car collecting, then today is going to be a very good day for you. Expert in the model car-making industry, Amalgam, has unveiled a new 1:18 scale addition to its Race Weathered Collection: the esteemed Martini Porsche 917 KH which took the title at the 1971 Le Mans with Gijs van Lennep and Helmut Marko at the helm.
6 Cheap Cars With Butterfly Doors
Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.
Aston Martin Works Celebrates 50 Years Of The V8
Like so many other high-end automakers, Aston Martin has a heritage division devoted to preserving the classics. For the creators of the Vantage, this division is called Aston Martin Works, and every now and then, the division likes to take a trip down memory lane to recall some of its finest moments, like the incomparably cool V12 Vanquish. But now we're looking back at a smaller engine, or actually, the car it came in.
BMW M Boss Says BMW M5 Wagon Under Consideration And Could Come To USA
Station wagons are not big business in America. Instead, the masses buy crossover SUVs. But there exists a small sect of people who adore high-performance wagons like the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, a sect of people who were disappointed when BMW elected not to bring the first-ever M3 Touring to America. BMW M has now acknowledged the existence of this audience, and in a recent interview with CarBuzz, BMW M boss Frank van Meel admitted that high-performance wagons from the M division could soon be heading stateside.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Configurator Reveals Lots Of Colors And Even More Luxury
After a lengthy teaser campaign, we were finally given our first official look at the Rolls-Royce Spectre. As its first-ever electric car, this was a monumental reveal for the historic luxury car brand. In true Rolls-Royce fashion, the online configurator that has just dropped shows that you can make your Spectre as unique and spectacular as any one of its other cars.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0