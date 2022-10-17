Norman Cohen, 87, of Snowmass Village, CO, passed away at home on October 5, 2022, after a battle with lymphoma. His wife, Jeannette, was by his side. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Norm loved sports and adventure from an early age. He began speedskating at the age of 12. He ran track in high school and joined the rifle and pistol club, where he had the opportunity to compete in several national championships in rifle shooting. He was an avid skier. Norm became interested in sailing while living on the southern shore of Long Island. He also developed an interest in airplanes and got his pilot’s license. He pursued sailing and flying on and off throughout his life.

SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO