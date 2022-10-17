Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Everything you need to know about ballot measure 2C in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs’ proposed lodging tax, or ballot measure 2C, is estimated to create an additional $1.3-$1.6 million to invest in workforce housing development in the city. Ballots are being mailed out to registered voters this week. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. If passed, people would pay an additional...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Toys and Gifts is happy to say they will stay at their location for good
Glenwood Toys and Gifts survived the struggle of the last couple years just to bring joy to the faces of many. Young or old, tourist or a local, the Glenwood toy store caters to all with the sole drive of bringing joy to the community. “It’s amazing to see how...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Weiser’s water positions, GarCo BOCC stronghold questioned
Several newspapers endorsed Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser for another term, some even calling him a leader in “protecting Colorado water.” That misses the mark by a mile. When EPA tried to assert jurisdiction over nearly all water in the country, Colorado led the lawsuit, joined by over...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum at the Eagle County building in Eagle that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?
The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Building community on stage: Queer VOICES theater project at TACAW in Willits
This weekend, VOICES and TACAW present a three-day, multi-disciplinary theater project called A Green Bird On Orange Trees, created by seven local queer artists. The production is directed by Cassidy Willey and Art Williams. Willey is the lead teaching artist at VOICES, a Carbondale-based, nonprofit arts organization aimed at amplifying...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle County sheriff candidate Paul Agneberg out of jail despite refusal to sign PR bond
Paul Agneberg, the unaffiliated candidate running for Eagle County sheriff, was released from jail Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Agneberg was taken into custody Wednesday night by Undersheriff Dan Loya and another deputy from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following his debate with incumbent Sheriff James van Beek at a candidate forum hosted by the Vail Daily.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Norman Cohen
Norman Cohen, 87, of Snowmass Village, CO, passed away at home on October 5, 2022, after a battle with lymphoma. His wife, Jeannette, was by his side. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Norm loved sports and adventure from an early age. He began speedskating at the age of 12. He ran track in high school and joined the rifle and pistol club, where he had the opportunity to compete in several national championships in rifle shooting. He was an avid skier. Norm became interested in sailing while living on the southern shore of Long Island. He also developed an interest in airplanes and got his pilot’s license. He pursued sailing and flying on and off throughout his life.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Spooks, scares and some more Halloween themed fun
22nd Annual Culinary Arts Fest will be happening next weekend with a theme of Eat, Drink and be Scary in a tip of the witch’s hat to Halloween. “We have a great lineup, for sure,” said Laurie Chase, the president of Glenwood Springs Art Council. “If you feel like dressing up, please do and come in costume. It will be fun.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Michael Moore
We are sad to announce the passing of Michael William Moore of Glenwood Springs, Co. He died at the age of 57 on September 17th. Mike was surrounded by loved ones after living with a diagnosis of cancer for three years. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge secures 3A Western Slope soccer title with 2-1 win over Rifle Thursday
An emotional soccer game pitting Coal Ridge against their intra-district and 3A Western Slope League rivals, the upstart Rifle Bears Thursday at the Titans’ Peach Valley field, was everything longtime Titans coach Michael Mikalakis would have expected. Coaching against one of his former players, first-year Bears coach Jonathan Espinoza,...
