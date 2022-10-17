ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Rotary Club of SW Wichita Falls hosts Fentanyl panel discussion in hopes to raise awareness

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnnH2_0iciaA1r00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Rotary Club of Southwest Wichita Falls partnered with several local agencies to host a public panel discussion in hopes of raising awareness, and lowering the number of deaths and overdoses.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, in 2021 alone, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug poisoning or overdose, in which two-thirds of those deaths were caused by synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. Stats that Marketing and Development Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters Jean Hall said can’t be ignored.

Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose vitim saved by Wichita Falls police

“A lot of people are frightened about Fentanyl but they might not know how to process what they see and they might not know facts. They may be hearing rumors so we wanted everyone to know what exactly is happening with Fentanyl in Wichita Falls and what do we need to do about it,” Hall said.

Several guest speakers took the stage to discuss what’s being done to combat the Fentanyl problem here locally, including Wichita Falls PD Chief Manuel Borrego, who said this topic can’t be talked about enough.

“It’s just killing people and it’s affecting disproportionately affecting our youth. I’m not saying that older people don’t take this but our youth are taking these counterfeit pills,” Borrego said.

With more than 20 deaths this year alone here in Texoma, Hall said discussing this issue with your children is the first step in combating the problem.

“When kids hear something, they don’t necessarily believe that it’s real or they might not think that it’s going to affect me. So parents need to be talking to their kids and sharing this information with them so they know how dangerous it is because they might think ‘oh I can take whatever drugs’ they know people that are taking drugs and they’re okay, but this drug is different because one pill can kill you,” Hall said.

And when it comes to law enforcement, Borrego said they can’t fight this battle alone.

“This isn’t just a police problem. Our schools understand it, our community groups understand it, and parents, so we’re coming together as one so that we can address this issue with Fentanyl,” Borrego said.

WATCH: Fentanyl: A Dose Of Reality — KFDX Special Report

Creating a citywide team to battle this deadly drug and getting it off the streets.

With Narcan being more readily available, Sober Living of Wichita Falls is hosting free Narcan training classes, to ensure proper use of the life-saving drug.

For more information on those classes, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Art council raises thousands during annual event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council hosted its 17th annual Mystery Art Auction with a special guest, KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff. Tobin was the auctioneer for the live auction portion of the evening. This year, there were 300 works of art, and while the artists’ names remained a mystery, there were more than […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Community Healthcare Center to host blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, October 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Texas Blood Institute. The blood drive is in memory of Leesa Manning. Texas Blood Institute bloodmobile will be at the center.  They will be […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Smith’s Gardentown host Owl-O-Ween to benefit Wild Bird Rescue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People flocked to Smith’s Gardentown to benefit a local organization. Owl-O-Ween held outside Smith’s benefited the local Wild Bird Rescue. Volunteers from the rescue made hot dogs and brought some live birds for people to see. Other activities included pumpkin painting, a carriage ride, and picture opportunities. Executive Director of Wild […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

History buffs gathered at Fort Belknap for Living History Days

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — History buffs got their fix at Fort Belknap Saturday with Living History Days. People celebrated history around Fort Belknap as encampments, chuckwagons and plenty more were on display. Folks gathered around the displays to hear from experts on different topics and life as a soldier. There were activities for everybody to […]
Texoma's Homepage

City to hold surplus auction

Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters battle early-morning blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls Police arrest alleged murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police make arrest in Jorge Gonzalez murder. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Operations Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S Marshall Service had been searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez. The murder […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced in home invasion stabbing

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of forcing his way into a home and stabbing a resident in the chest is sentenced to prison Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Devin Cohen was charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in his plea deal in 30th District Court […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Change of venue sought in deputy shooting trial

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The attorney for a man charged with shooting a Clay County deputy at the Jolly Truck Stop last year is trying to get his trial moved out of Clay County. Attorney Mark Barber filed for a change of venue to Tarrant County for Josh Green’s trial for aggravated assault of a […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy