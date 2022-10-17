ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams blames guns for historic rise in NYC subway murders — despite firearms playing small role

By Nolan Hicks, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49POJd_0iciZwUO00

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday pointed the finger at gun violence for driving the surge in city subway homicides — despite firearms only being used in a fraction of underground murders during their historic rise in the past two years.

“There are too many guns on our streets. Those guns that are on our streets, they’re also in our subway system, they’re also in our schools, they’re everywhere we are as innocent New Yorkers,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked about the spike in the past few years.

“Our Police Department has done an amazing job, a 27-year high, the thousands of guns we’ve removed off our streets. But everyone must play their role: Judges must keep shooters in jail; lawmakers, make sure we don’t make laws that allow them to return to our streets, and we have to prosecute these cases,” he said.

There have been eight city subway murders so far this year, already tying the number for all of 2021 — which was the highest annual underground-slay figure in at least 25 years, or when the NYPD began keeping such records.

Three of the eight subway killings so far in 2022 were fatal shootings, including the slaying of a Goldman Sachs employee . Three others involved a knife-wielding suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yAq9_0iciZwUO00
Mayor Eric Adams blamed the amount of guns on the streets and in the subway system for the surge in subway homicides this year.
Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post

The other two came when the victim was either pushed or fell onto the tracks and was fatally struck by a train.

None of the subway murders in 2021 involved a firearm.

The mayor’s comments come just days after a 15-year-old was gunned down while riding the train in Queens, marking the eighth murder of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2ooe_0iciZwUO00
Adams’ comments come days after 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett was shot and killed on the A train — the eighth subway homicide case of 2022.
GoFundMe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9Sqz_0iciZwUO00
NYPD at the scene of the fatal shooting on the A train in Far Rockaway, Queens on October 14, 2022.
Wayne Carrington

He said Monday that the NYPD would hold the course with its subway safety plan while seeming to continue to downplay the violence, saying, “We’re dealing with the perception of fear.

“We can’t get away from the fact we have 3.5 million people using our subway system,” he said. “We have to be honest about that and those average of six crimes a day is not giving the perception our system is out of control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKcAe_0iciZwUO00
NYPD at the scene of where a teenager was fatally stabbed at a subway station in Manhattan on July 9, 2022.
Christopher Sadowski

“My goal is to continue that deployment [of NYPD officers] and enhance that police coverage,” Adams added.

As of last week, overall crime on the subway system was down 5% compared to 2019 . But given the drop-off in ridership during and after COVID, the crime figures mean that the straphangers who are still using the system are 53% more likely to be the victim of a felony crime when compared to three years ago, a Post review found.

Comments / 12

JDS a little??
5d ago

Just blame guns for any murder even though they were killed by a knife 🤔🤥🤥🙄. Just the lefts agenda to control American citizens 😵‍💫

Reply
6
M
5d ago

Funny as more knife attacks than anything in NYC. He is lost and a sad sole as an ex NYPD with exponentially out of control crime across all 5 boroughs.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’

Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
FREMONT, MI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy