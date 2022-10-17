Read full article on original website
10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel
We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
Goodbye Petunias, Hello Election and Flakesgiving Season: Paul’s Farmer Finishers
It's just about over, this weather we have been having lately in Billings is coming to an end this weekend. Hey, petunias it's been nice knowing you. With snow and ice and freezing temps this weekend that's the end of my flowers and the end of the gardens. You knew it was coming.
Everyone in Montana Should Work This Job at Least Once
I keep hearing some sad stories around Billings about people being ruthlessly cruel to fast-food employees. A lot of the time the fast-food workers are young teenagers who are working a job to afford their car insurance every month. Sometimes they’re fully grown adults. Maybe they’re helping their parents with rent because times are tough. Maybe they're in crippling debt and needed a second job.
5 Things To Do In Billings When You’re “Stuck In A Rut”
Today on Reddit, I came across Billings native "isweariamyelling" with a dilemma:. Hey all I'm actually a Billings native but I've been in a rut and I guess became complacent for quite a while for things to do. I recently started a new job working weekends and everyone I know works M-F and I need some help finding things to do to get me out of the house on occasion that doesn't require spending a bunch of money. I take my dogs to the dog park and that helps with a little socialization but they get crabby (like toddlers) when they're ready to go. Any suggestions are appreciated thanks!
FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana
We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
Mark Talks Yellowstone County Protest, Taylor Swift’s New Album, and Chick-Fil-A on Friday Fragments
Thanks to Roseanne Grove for the chocolate goodies. The Mint Meltaways are as good as advertised. We had a great crowd at the Back 9 on Thursday night for another Flakes Trip qualifying party. Thanks to Stephanie and Amy for the Mini Beers. How do those mix with Washington Apples? And if your company hasn't booked a place for their Christmas party, remember that you can rent all six golfing simulators there. And they have food and a full bar.
Accident at Main & 6th Ave North in Billings Next to Metra Park
At this time, no information has been released on this incident during rush hour in Billings. When we have information on this, we will share more details and update this article. 10 Helpful Montana Weather Terms You Need to Know. Weather in Montana can be unpredictable. Here are 10 weather...
Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings
One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!
Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
Astrology With Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country
Billings, this is a BIG week for us cosmically. Dust is settling for many of the star signs as the holidays approach. This is a good thing for us because we all have family members that trigger us. Stay in your power during this time, hold thy tongue, and remain in your peace. Don't let the fools bog you down!
Dear Dog Owners of Billings, Please Don’t Do This With Your Dog.
Okay okay, that last thing dog owners wanna hear is me blabbing about their awful habits they’ve taught their dogs. But here we are. I live near Centennial Dog Park off 32nd St West. And sometimes when I walk my dog in my neighborhood, I notice people do not leash their dogs.
This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home
This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?
It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
New Hires Paid More? YC Courthouse Employees Picket in Billings
Today, on my travels through downtown, I came across a group at the courthouse lawn picketing. After stopping and having a chat with them, it turns out they are employees at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Why are they picketing?. According to the group, employees for the Yellowstone County Courthouse are...
A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
Billings Biggest Clean Up Project of the Year is Finally Here
The Billings Parks and Rec Department partnered with Montana State University- Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program to bring us the 10th annual Refresh the Rims Project making it the biggest clean up even of the year!. 160 awesome people will be cleaning the Rims from 9:30am-11:30am this Saturday October 15.
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
Yellowstone County Conservatives Have Bigger Fish to Fry
The two most important races on the ballot for conservatives in Montana this year are getting James Brown elected to the Montana Supreme Court, and getting Ryan Zinke elected to the Western Congressional District. Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) appears to have it in the bag, as the Eastern Congressional...
Famous Violin, Amazing Artist Will Light the Stage at ABT Billings
Global talent Chee-Yun will hit the stage at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday (10/15). She’s a phenomenal artist and her talent is amazing. More about her in just a moment, but first let’s talk about her beautiful violin with a fascinating history. A 350-year-old violin. Chee-Yun has...
