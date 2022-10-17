Today on Reddit, I came across Billings native "isweariamyelling" with a dilemma:. Hey all I'm actually a Billings native but I've been in a rut and I guess became complacent for quite a while for things to do. I recently started a new job working weekends and everyone I know works M-F and I need some help finding things to do to get me out of the house on occasion that doesn't require spending a bunch of money. I take my dogs to the dog park and that helps with a little socialization but they get crabby (like toddlers) when they're ready to go. Any suggestions are appreciated thanks!

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO