ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel

We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Everyone in Montana Should Work This Job at Least Once

I keep hearing some sad stories around Billings about people being ruthlessly cruel to fast-food employees. A lot of the time the fast-food workers are young teenagers who are working a job to afford their car insurance every month. Sometimes they’re fully grown adults. Maybe they’re helping their parents with rent because times are tough. Maybe they're in crippling debt and needed a second job.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

5 Things To Do In Billings When You’re “Stuck In A Rut”

Today on Reddit, I came across Billings native "isweariamyelling" with a dilemma:. Hey all I'm actually a Billings native but I've been in a rut and I guess became complacent for quite a while for things to do. I recently started a new job working weekends and everyone I know works M-F and I need some help finding things to do to get me out of the house on occasion that doesn't require spending a bunch of money. I take my dogs to the dog park and that helps with a little socialization but they get crabby (like toddlers) when they're ready to go. Any suggestions are appreciated thanks!
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana

We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Mark Talks Yellowstone County Protest, Taylor Swift’s New Album, and Chick-Fil-A on Friday Fragments

Thanks to Roseanne Grove for the chocolate goodies. The Mint Meltaways are as good as advertised. We had a great crowd at the Back 9 on Thursday night for another Flakes Trip qualifying party. Thanks to Stephanie and Amy for the Mini Beers. How do those mix with Washington Apples? And if your company hasn't booked a place for their Christmas party, remember that you can rent all six golfing simulators there. And they have food and a full bar.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings

One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
POWELL, WY
Cat Country 102.9

Show Me Your Pitties, Billings!

Some people tend to think these adorable creatures are monsters with fur. But that’s not the case at all. Legislators attempted to ban Pit bulls in Montana years ago, but it never passed. However, they’re still frowned upon and have this giant stigma due to their supposed “aggressive nature.”
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Astrology With Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Billings, this is a BIG week for us cosmically. Dust is settling for many of the star signs as the holidays approach. This is a good thing for us because we all have family members that trigger us. Stay in your power during this time, hold thy tongue, and remain in your peace. Don't let the fools bog you down!
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

This Puppy as Sweet as Ghirardelli Chocolate Looking for a Home

This sweet puppy melted our hearts like his namesake promised today at Townsquare Tower. Ghirardelli, the 10-week-old heeler mix, brightened our studios today. If you are looking for a beautiful puppy to take home and you like getting kisses from puppies, Ghirardelli is the one for you. You can find all the information regarding how to adopt him as well as the other animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by visiting their website below.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Is it Legal to Rake Your Leaves into the Streets in Billings?

It's not uncommon to drive around Billings and see piles of leaves in the street. Obviously, some of them are there because that's where they fall (pesky gravity), especially along the older neighborhoods with beautiful, tree-lined streets like Lewis Avenue, Clark Avenue, Burlington Avenue, etc. Don't expect the city to...
Cat Country 102.9

My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings

If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy