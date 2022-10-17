ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recognized: Fish hatchery honored

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

The State Land Board has honored what is described as an innovative project that removed a major barrier to fish migration on Oregon’s North Coast.

Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read, and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the Three Rivers-Cedar Creek Hatchery Fish Passage Restoration Project.

“Thanks to this team’s efforts to restore fish passageways, young salmon and other fish species can speed along 14 more miles on their journey to the Pacific Ocean,” Read said.

The project opened access to habitat for the threatened Oregon Coast Coho Salmon and other species as part of the Salmon SuperHwy partnership.

The Salmon SuperHwy is a unique community partnership seeking to restore access to nearly 180 miles of blocked habitat throughout six coastal rivers. Removing barriers to fish passage through the Three Rivers tributary at Cedar Creek Hatchery was a high priority.

“The Three Rivers project is an excellent example of how Salmon SuperHwy partners work together to improve fish passage for migratory fish,” Salmon SuperHwy Coordinator Sarah Zwissler said. “The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife led the project, while local, state, and federal Salmon SuperHwy partners supported the project with funding, technical resources, and outreach to restore access to 14 stream miles of upstream habitat for salmonids and lamprey.”

A weir barrier crossed the full width of Three Rivers, with concrete abutments on both banks. The barrier, which facilitated collection of hatchery brood stock, was at a maximum height of nine feet for most of the year, impeding fish passage.

But ODFW engineers found a solution. The existing weir was replaced with an inflatable weir and a functional fish ladder and passage facilities. The fish ladder was specifically designed to provide continuous year-round passage for species-of-concern such as Pacific lamprey, juvenile salmonids and smaller cutthroat, while detaining adult salmon to allow manual sorting of hatchery fish.

The Salmon SuperHwy partnership is aiming to complete 93 access restoration projects in just 10 years. With 115 miles reconnected to-date, salmon are well on their way.

The 18th Annual State Land Board Awards were presented during a ceremony Oct. 11 in Salem. The Land Board Awards honor exceptional projects and partners for their contributions to protecting and enhancing Oregon’s treasured natural resources.

Learn more about all Land Board Award recipients. View the awards ceremony on the Department of State Lands YouTube Channel.

