ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Moose in Rut Tumbles into Truck Bed During Violent Battle With Competitor

Recently, one Colorado teenager caught a wild video of a couple of bull moose stuck in a battle of a lifetime as they fight head to head. The battle becomes so intense, in fact, that the massive animals end up tumbling towards a pickup truck…one of the fighting moose landing right into the truck bed. However, this obstacle didn’t even slow the fierce animals down. They kept right at it as the persons recording the fight decided to stop filming…and hopefully head to safety!
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KROC News

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Two Huge Bull Elk Lock Antlers in Vicious Fight During Rut: VIDEO

Elk rut season is upon us, which means lots of bugling, fights, and aggressive bull elk in the National Parks. In a video courtesy of Jeremy Houston on Instagram, two elk were spotted with their antlers stuck in a headlock. The two big elk butted heads for a moment before separating and moving on. All the while, the females and smaller males continued to mosey along in the background, as if this is just a regular occurrence for these two.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Tourists Beg to Get Trampled by Moose While Filming Way Too Close: VIDEO

Checking out wildlife in its natural habitat is an exciting experience. That’s one of the many reasons why millions of tourists flock to our nation’s scenic national parks and other scenic parks, caves, canyons, and forests year-round. Visitors can get what is often a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of some of the country’s most incredible sights when visiting these awe-inspiring areas. Sights such as these wandering moose that were recently captured in an Instagram video. However, as the Insta post quickly not, tourists visiting these natural areas are just begging for trouble when they get a little too close to these natural wonders.
UTAH STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Corn mazes connect us to ancient rituals

At the beginning of the pandemic, my family started a weekly Sunday night Zoom call where we check in from across the country. Because my mother and I both live in Iowa, we frequently report in on what is happening here. Recently, our talk turned to corn — of course, because it was harvest season. […] The post Corn mazes connect us to ancient rituals appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Outdoor Life

I Shot the Wrong Bull, and It Was Still the Best Day I Ever Spent in the Woods

This story, “Elk by Error,” originally ran in the June 1947 issue of Outdoor Life. CAUTIOUSLY I shifted my eyes. A thousand feet under my boots I could see white water whipping a jig-saw canyon. The trail, cut through solid rock, was not quite wide enough for the hoofs of Barfly, my saddle horse, but somehow he managed to balance himself like a tightrope artist. Wings, I thought, would be convenient appendages if Barfly should suddenly make a misstep and go spinning into space.
ALASKA STATE
birdsandblooms.com

Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?

Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Osprey Dives and Snatches Koi Fish From Backyard Fish Pond

A New York couple’s backyard pond became local osprey’s favorite hunting spot after they filled it with beautiful koi fish this summer. Whitestown residents Dave and Dana Olney never considered that ospreys would be a threat when they stocked the water with dozens of expensive fish. While they live several miles from Adirondack Park, they told WIBX 950 that they know that the birds would travel that far, especially into the highly-populated suburbs.
WHITESTOWN, NY
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Gigantic Rhinos Sneak Up and Startle Sleeping Lions

Watch Two Gigantic Rhinos Sneak Up and Startle Sleeping Lions. Lions may be the kings of the jungle, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t get startled. In this video, two rhinos sneak up on pair of snoozing lions. Sneaking up may not be the best description, however,...
MARYLAND STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy