Round Rock, TX

KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
theportlandmedium.com

Not Being ‘Jugging’ A Victim Is News Now

What only used to be heard about is now widespread. A crime called jugging is now among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say. Those frequenting banks and are women are being asked to watch themselves. Not everyone is proficient in online banking. This gives criminals opportunities to victimize those looking to get cash mainly at banks.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Ninjas in Austin, Texas? One Business Swoops Into The Area

Remember we were all little and saw ninjas for the first time? Weren't they some of the coolest things we've ever seen? Which lead some of to us to wanting to actually be ninjas later in life. Unfortunately, that really isn't a viable career choice. So some of us have...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
FanSided

4-Star RB commit Cedric Baxter reaffirms commitment to Texas football

Over the weekend, one of the highest-rated commitments in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class took a visit elsewhere. The highly touted four-star Edgewater (FL) running back and Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. visited the Florida State Seminoles unofficially for a game last weekend against the No. 5 Clemson Tiger in Tallahassee.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
B106

B106

