ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
KWQC
Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are working to post stop signs while areas of Fort Madison are out of power, including stop lights on Thursday. According to Fort Madison police, they are working to find out why the power went out. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – James Edward Niggemeyer, 83, Fort Madison
James Edward Niggemeyer, 83, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Silver Maple in Carthage, Illinois. Born on January 26, 1939, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Henry and Elsie (Krumpleman) Niggemeyer. On June 8, 1963, he married Mary Jane Watznauer at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Madison, Iowa.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Terri L. Tucker, 61, Fort Madison
Terri L. Tucker, 61, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, IA. She was born on January 24, 1961 in Burlington, IA to Raymond & Cheryl (Schmicker) Brobston. She was a factory worker most of her life, lastly at Champion in Burlington, IA. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, horseback riding and all animals. Family was the most important thing to her.
KBUR
Keokuk cyclist killed in car accident
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. 57-year-old Clark Evan Pfeiferling of Keokuk was struck by a vehicle and killed near the intersection of Cleaver Street and US 136 in Keokuk, at about 6 PM Wednesday, October 19th. According to...
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
Pen City Current
Hounds turn tables on Burlington
FORT MADISON - Some will say Gerard "GJ" Lozano was an angel on the Bloodhounds' shoulders Friday night. Lozano, a long-time sports booster and father of senior Matteo Lozano, very well could have been looking down with his initials freshly painted on Jim Youel Field, as the night belonged to the Fort Madison Bloodhounds.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Lisa Bleim, 53, Burlington
Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. The memorial service for Lisa will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz officiating. A time of food and fellowship will be held at St. John's Cafeteria following the service.
khqa.com
Keokuk man sentenced for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man and a previously convicted offender was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two decades in federal prison for his most recent convictions involving drugs and a firearm. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced to 19 years in prison following his plea to the...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
KCJJ
Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside
A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Judith Louise Long, 82, Keokuk
Judith Louise Long, 82, of Keokuk, IA died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born July 10, 1940 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Felix Leon and Mary Louise Bode Howell. Judith graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1958. She then attended the Gem City School of Business in Quincy, IL.
Pen City Current
Stark contrasts in Schulz, Amandus candidacies
FORT MADISON - The race for the Lee County Supervisor District 2 seat is heating up and Pen City Current posed five questions to both Tom Schulz, the Republican candidate, and Donna Amandus, the Democrat seeking the seat. The questions focus on hot-button issues currently facing supervisors and the county....
1470 WMBD
Nine arrested, one wanted, in Fulton County meth investigation
CANTON, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested nine people and are looking for a tenth following what they called a months-long methamphetamine investigation in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says all but one of the people arrested lives in Canton, all of the...
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
KBUR
Two construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
Burlington, IA- Two construction workers were killed in an accident Tuesday morning that shut down the Great River Bridge for several hours. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 8:03 AM Tuesday, two Burlington construction workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the westbound lanes of the Great River Bridge.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police says Sunday night shooting incident at 33rd and Broadway wasn’t random
QUINCY — Investigators with the Quincy Police Department believe the report of shots being fired from a car in a traffic Sunday night at 33rd and Broadway was not a random shooting. Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said in a Friday afternoon press release that the investigation of the incident,...
