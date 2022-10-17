Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
WJLA
Carjackers steal vehicle in DC, crash less than a block away, flee on foot: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men carjacked a vehicle Saturday night in D.C., but didn't get very far before crashing and then fleeing on foot, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place near R Street NW and Connecticut Avenue NW. MPD said it appears the carjackers...
WJLA
Man found shot to death Thursday afternoon in District Heights, PGPD says
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man was found shot to death around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in District Heights, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a shooting and found the man when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
WJLA
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face in Harbor East, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Harbor East. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Exeter Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. There, the Department says officers found a man who...
WJLA
Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman
WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Alexandria
It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.
New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
WJLA
30 years later: Florida man extradited, charged in 1992 Northwest DC murder
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More than 30 years later, a man will face murder charges in relation to a Northwest D.C. homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that 47-year-old Ron Wright, of Wimauma, Fla., was extradited to D.C. and charged with a murder that took place on March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.
Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.
WJLA
SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WTOP
Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody
Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
2 women, 2 men found shot dead in Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of four victims in a Woodbridge residence.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WJLA
Celebration of life set for Arlington NAACP leader killed in Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — People will gather Saturday morning to honor and remember Kent Carter, an Arlington County NAACP official who was killed on Oct. 2 while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church. The church...
