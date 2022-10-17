ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
WJLA

Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman

WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
DC News Now

New details released on arrest of Virginia rape suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police have released more information regarding the arrest of the person they say is responsible for an October 1 rape at a Vienna Hotel. Metro Transit Police captured Patrick Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. Investigators believe Locke raped a woman at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

30 years later: Florida man extradited, charged in 1992 Northwest DC murder

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More than 30 years later, a man will face murder charges in relation to a Northwest D.C. homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that 47-year-old Ron Wright, of Wimauma, Fla., was extradited to D.C. and charged with a murder that took place on March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC

