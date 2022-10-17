ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Faulty school smoke detector draws Springdale Fire Department response

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCXXp_0iciYM2x00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department responded at about 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a report of smoke in the Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School gymnasium.

According to Mary Jordan, the Springdale Public Schools Public Relations Specialist, a smoke detector near the gym alerted building occupants to the concern. No smoke was present in the school, and the Springdale Fire Department determined that a faulty smoke detector was the cause of the alarm. The building was not damaged.

The normal school day had concluded by the time of the alarm. About 25 after-school program students were in the building at the time, and all students and staff exited the building safely and without injury.

Springdale controlled burn turns into two-acre brush fire

“I appreciate the fire department, our teachers and our students, who put into action what we practice during fire drills,” said Mendi Hayter, Knapp Elementary School principal. “Everyone responded quickly and safely.”

The district maintenance team is repairing the faulty detector, ensuring the school’s smoke detection system is fully operational for school on Tuesday. Knapp Elementary School serves about 506 pre-K through sixth-grade students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy