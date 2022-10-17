Faulty school smoke detector draws Springdale Fire Department response

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department responded at about 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a report of smoke in the Linda Childers Knapp Elementary School gymnasium.

According to Mary Jordan, the Springdale Public Schools Public Relations Specialist, a smoke detector near the gym alerted building occupants to the concern. No smoke was present in the school, and the Springdale Fire Department determined that a faulty smoke detector was the cause of the alarm. The building was not damaged.

The normal school day had concluded by the time of the alarm. About 25 after-school program students were in the building at the time, and all students and staff exited the building safely and without injury.

“I appreciate the fire department, our teachers and our students, who put into action what we practice during fire drills,” said Mendi Hayter, Knapp Elementary School principal. “Everyone responded quickly and safely.”

The district maintenance team is repairing the faulty detector, ensuring the school’s smoke detection system is fully operational for school on Tuesday. Knapp Elementary School serves about 506 pre-K through sixth-grade students.

