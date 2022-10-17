Photo credit: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) / USDA. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today is announcing that the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) agency, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a noncommercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Newport County. This is the first domestic detection of HPAI – which has been confirmed in more than 40 states, affecting nearly 50 million domestic birds – in Rhode Island. Last summer, DEM advised the public that HPAI had been found in waterbirds such as gulls and that its crossover to domestic birds appeared inevitable. (Please visit the DEM website for detailed information on HPAI, including DEM’s response plan and an FAQ.)

