KDWN

Paris Hilton Asks Tom Cruise Lookalike To Sing ‘Tiny Dancer’ In A Bathrobe

Paris Hilton shared a video of a Tom Cruise deepfake serenading her in a bathrobe to Elton John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer.” Posted to TikTok, Hilton’s video went viral with nearly 4 million views. “Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song 😹 #ThatsHot #ButCouldBeHotter @Tom” Paris is referring to the “Tiny Dancer” remake, “Hold Me Closer,” with Britney Spears in her TikTok caption.
The Independent

Maisie Williams makes brutal admission about the quality of Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams has made a candid admission about the quality of Game of Thrones.The series was widely acclaimed in its early seasons, but divided fans with the final six episodes, which aired in 2019.Since the ending, several stars of the show have defended how David Benioff and DB Weiss wrapped the story up despite complaints that they rushed Daenerys Targaryen’s storyline too much.After the finale aired, a petition calling on HBO to remake the final season was launched by one disgruntled person, and over a million people signed it.Williams, who played Arya Stark, has revealed that she recently rewatched...

