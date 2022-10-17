ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray County, KS

Kansas felon accused in drug deal death

STEVENS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in February have made an arrest. Eight months ago, police found a man unresponsive in the 100 Block of South Wilson in Hugoton, according to a media release. With the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Liberal Police, authorities...
HUGOTON, KS
