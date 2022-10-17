ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange County dispatchers, all telecommunications members perform under stress

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law three years ago classifying 911 dispatchers and other public safety telecommunications professionals as first responders. Besides growing public appreciation for the important and high-stress profession, it allows those workers access to benefits that support their mental health. The demands of the position are never...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
CNN

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hurricane Roslyn: Mexico Bound and Impact on Texas

Hurricane Roslyn will make landfall along the Pacific coastline of Mexico as a major hurricane. Even though this system is over a thousand miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves inland it will continue to weaken. This will lead to...
TEXAS STATE
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Baptist Hospitals donation benefits Orangefield pharmacy students

Pharmacology students at Orangefield High School celebrated National Pharmacy Week by extending a “thank you” to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Pharmacy Department for a generous donation of supplies. Students can now practice hands-on skills that will help them in their future pharmacy technician careers.
Ash Jurberg

Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
TEXAS STATE

