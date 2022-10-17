Read full article on original website
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said. The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released. In a statement released Friday...
Serial Decatur burglar and meth addict gets 7 year sentence
DECATUR — Serial burglar and methamphetamine addict Brent E. Crockett and his family pleaded for him to get a court sentence that would allow him to leave the Macon County Jail and stay away from bad influences in Decatur. Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith granted the...
Watch now: Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on College Street
This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Funerals today for Oct. 22
BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur. DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur...
Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events
Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m. GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m. The Good Samaritan Inn, 920...
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk
DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
Births listed for Oct. 22
MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sunderland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3. CORKILL, Michael Robert and Mindy (Crowe), Sullivan, boy, Oct. 14. BURDICK, Brandon Michael and Laura Pecina, Mount Zion. boy, Oct. 16. BEAVERS, Ryan Matthew and Brooke Nicole, Decatur, boy, Oct. 17. ELLER, Gage Michael Jeffrey and Kayla (Jones), Mount Zion,...
Watch now: South Wheatland Township vote will decide fate of proposed winery
ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County. Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.
ON BIZ: Paula Childs Realtors has new owner, name; Central Illinois Toys
Tony Stewart calls his new business Central Illinois Toys, because it's all toys — with a large collection of action figures and collectables. “I do have a lot of older toys, or vintage toys,” he said. “But I am also going to have new toys.”. The business...
Crumble & Cream cookie truck draws long Mattoon line
MATTOON — Customers lined up for buttercream sugar, maple glazed, strawberry shortcake and other deep dish cookie flavors at the visiting Crumble & Cream truck on Thursday in Mattoon. Trucks from Crumble & Cream, based in Wichita, Kansas, made stops that day in the parking lots of the Goodwill...
Watch now: Help sought for Afghan evacuees living in Arcola
ARCOLA — On a recent Saturday evening, a group of men sat around a dinner table at an Arcola home catching up after their busy work week at a local factory. At first glance, the gathering might have looked similar to other weekend get-togethers in this Douglas County community. However, the six men were speaking Pashtun and their conversation quickly turned to their hopes and fears for their families in Afghanistan, where these comrades served together in the national army and fought alongside U.S. forces.
LETTER: Weatherford for circuit judge
This letter is written in support of Andrew Weatherford for circuit judge of Macon County. As a retired practicing attorney and former State’s Attorney of this county, it is my belief that Andrew is fair-minded and has adequate courtroom experience, the two most important qualifications for a judge.
Stop sign: Troy Triad renders Lincoln's offense pointless 28-0
Troy Triad's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 28-0 on October 21 in Illinois football. Troy Triad darted in front of Lincoln 6-0 to begin the second quarter. The Knights' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission. Each offense authored its Rip...
Pawnee manhandles Peoria Heights 48-14
Pawnee showed top form to dominate Peoria Heights during a 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on October 8, Pawnee squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in...
Community programs partner to offer help to those in need
DECATUR – Ronnie Franklin grew up a PK – preacher's kid – and from a young age was involved in community service activities. Now he is the owner of Sacks Food Corporation, a food truck that serves barbecue ribs and turkey, and sponsored a community wellness event on Thursday, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Center of Springfield.
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran dominates Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18 on October 21 in Illinois football action. In recent action on October 8, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran faced off against Pawnee and Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op took on Martinsville on October 8 at Martinsville...
5 things to know about Lincoln football as the Railers look to end a 38-season playoff drought
LINCOLN — Lincoln football head coach Matt Silkowski has wanted his team to focus on one opponent at a time as it moves through the season. But hanging over the team is the desire by Railers players, parents and fans to end the playoff drought that has been challenging the team since 1984.
