ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash

STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said. The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released. In a statement released Friday...
STONINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Serial Decatur burglar and meth addict gets 7 year sentence

DECATUR — Serial burglar and methamphetamine addict Brent E. Crockett and his family pleaded for him to get a court sentence that would allow him to leave the Macon County Jail and stay away from bad influences in Decatur. Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith granted the...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Funerals today for Oct. 22

BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur. DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events

Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m. GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m. The Good Samaritan Inn, 920...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk

DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Births listed for Oct. 22

MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sunderland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3. CORKILL, Michael Robert and Mindy (Crowe), Sullivan, boy, Oct. 14. BURDICK, Brandon Michael and Laura Pecina, Mount Zion. boy, Oct. 16. BEAVERS, Ryan Matthew and Brooke Nicole, Decatur, boy, Oct. 17. ELLER, Gage Michael Jeffrey and Kayla (Jones), Mount Zion,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: South Wheatland Township vote will decide fate of proposed winery

ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County. Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Crumble & Cream cookie truck draws long Mattoon line

MATTOON — Customers lined up for buttercream sugar, maple glazed, strawberry shortcake and other deep dish cookie flavors at the visiting Crumble & Cream truck on Thursday in Mattoon. Trucks from Crumble & Cream, based in Wichita, Kansas, made stops that day in the parking lots of the Goodwill...
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Help sought for Afghan evacuees living in Arcola

ARCOLA — On a recent Saturday evening, a group of men sat around a dinner table at an Arcola home catching up after their busy work week at a local factory. At first glance, the gathering might have looked similar to other weekend get-togethers in this Douglas County community. However, the six men were speaking Pashtun and their conversation quickly turned to their hopes and fears for their families in Afghanistan, where these comrades served together in the national army and fought alongside U.S. forces.
ARCOLA, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Weatherford for circuit judge

This letter is written in support of Andrew Weatherford for circuit judge of Macon County. As a retired practicing attorney and former State’s Attorney of this county, it is my belief that Andrew is fair-minded and has adequate courtroom experience, the two most important qualifications for a judge.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Stop sign: Troy Triad renders Lincoln's offense pointless 28-0

Troy Triad's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 28-0 on October 21 in Illinois football. Troy Triad darted in front of Lincoln 6-0 to begin the second quarter. The Knights' offense struck in front for a 21-0 lead over the Railsplitters at the intermission. Each offense authored its Rip...
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Pawnee manhandles Peoria Heights 48-14

Pawnee showed top form to dominate Peoria Heights during a 48-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Recently on October 8, Pawnee squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Herald & Review

Community programs partner to offer help to those in need

DECATUR – Ronnie Franklin grew up a PK – preacher's kid – and from a young age was involved in community service activities. Now he is the owner of Sacks Food Corporation, a food truck that serves barbecue ribs and turkey, and sponsored a community wellness event on Thursday, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Center of Springfield.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran dominates Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18 on October 21 in Illinois football action. In recent action on October 8, Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran faced off against Pawnee and Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op took on Martinsville on October 8 at Martinsville...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy