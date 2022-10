Piedmont Newnan (Ga.) Hospital celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 20 for its first phase of a $65 million expansion which will eventually add 50 extra beds. The hospital in fast-growing Coweta County opened in 2012, and since then the county has grown by nearly 22 percent. Piedmont Newnan has seen a corresponding increase in outpatient and inpatient numbers of over 60 percent each, higher emergency admissions and an 85 percent jump in surgeries.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO