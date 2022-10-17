Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
KTBS
Kickball tournament against domestic violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish law enforcement agencies and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office held a kickball tournament to raise awareness for domestic violence. Today's event was held at the site where a man and two children died following a murder-suicide in Shreveport Tuesday night. Six teams competed to...
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
KTBS
LSUS Miracle Man Pageant
SHREVEPORT, La. - Calling all the macho men around Northwest Louisiana. It's almost time to hit the stage for a great cause. Members of the Phi Mu Epsilon Xi talked with KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty about the second annual Miracle Man Pageant. It will be held Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the LSUS Theatre, and is open to any man, age 18-25.
KTBS
Band director sent video to mother of student as he calls her a vulgarity
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Parents of a Southwood High School student say the band director should be fired after he struck an especially sour note. It was in a selfie video that Lennard Holden sent to the student's mom, calling the girl a vulgar word over and over. Lennard said in...
KTBS
Former Shreveport controller files whistleblower lawsuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former Shreveport employee who blew the whistle about financial improprieties he witnessed has filed suit against the city, alleging his termination was in violation of state law. Ben Hebert was fired from his position as the city's controller on Dec. 31. It happened days after Hebert...
KTBS
Caddo child abuser to serve decade in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who pleaded guilty this summer to abusing his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced this week in Caddo District Court to serve a decade in prison. Tyshun Washington, 34, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. Wednesday. On Aug. 18, just four days before his trial was to begin, Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
KTBS
Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
KTBS
Texas A&M Texarkana hosts Annual Roundup, VIP Alumni Tailgate for homecoming
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana hosts its Annual Roundup and VIP Alumni Tailgate on Saturday featuring bar-b-que, tailgate games and homecoming games. The event was held at the parking lot of the Judy Kelley Morgan Soccer Field and the presenting sponsor is Farmers Bank. Other organizations sponsoring the event include Texarkana Emergency Center, TexAmericas, Express Employment, TSD Logistics and Drs. Tom and Emily Cutrer.
KTBS
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
KTBS
BBB recognizes top business leaders with Torch Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. – Community leaders and their business were singled out Thursday for their high business standards during the Better Business Bureau’s 16th annual Torch Awards for Ethics. Four top businesses emerged as finalists. This year’s winners in each category include:. Integrity Award 一 Pintail Roofing.
KTBS
Check the video! Council candidate caught removing opponent's campaign signs
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's one of the oldest tricks in the political book -- removing your opponent's campaign signs. But a candidate for Shreveport City Council was caught in the act -- and on camera. Home surveillance video from Oakdale Circle last Sunday afternoon shows a woman walking briskly along...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Louisiana Legends Festival
HOMER, La. - The Louisiana Legends Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in downtown Homer, Louisiana from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual festival will cover an eleven-block area centered around the historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse. The festival is a day packed with live entertainment, family friendly activities, delicious...
KTBS
October is adopt a shelter dog month
SHREVEPORT, La. - October is adopt a shelter dog month, and as the holidays grow closer there are some things to consider before taking home a furry friend. The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana doesn't allow adoptions the week of Christmas to avoid spur of the moment decisions or a worst-case scenario, someone returning a dog back to the shelter. When adopting a dog, it is important to consider the finances it takes to properly care for them. They also require time, and patience.
KTBS
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
KTBS
Shreveport man gets 2 life sentences for raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man found guilty in Caddo District Court last week of raping two children, was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life terms, each without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was convicted Friday on two counts of aggravated rape in...
KTBS
Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather
TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside. Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing...
KTBS
Dozens of roads targeted for repair in citywide project
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dozens of city streets are in line for upgrades over the coming months as a citywide road improvement project gets underway. The work starts in District A but will eventually include all districts. A total of 56 asphalt streets will get makeovers. The following streets are up...
KTBS
Junior Achievement hosts Business Hall of Fame induction dinner
SHREVEPORT, La. - Junior Achievement of Northwest Louisiana is hosting a Business Hall of Fame Laureate induction dinner Thursday. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center. "These are individuals who are visionaries, leaders in the community," said Greg Procell, who spoke on behalf of the...
KTBS
The first Farmers’ Market boxes filled with local fall favorites
TEXARKANA, Texas – The first of the Farmers’ Market Boxes were handed out Friday to some eager Texarkanans. This week’s boxes were filled for 25 pre-orders and are expected to increase each week the boxes are offered through Nov. 18. The market boxes are filled weekly with...
Comments / 0