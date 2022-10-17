SHREVEPORT, La. - October is adopt a shelter dog month, and as the holidays grow closer there are some things to consider before taking home a furry friend. The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana doesn't allow adoptions the week of Christmas to avoid spur of the moment decisions or a worst-case scenario, someone returning a dog back to the shelter. When adopting a dog, it is important to consider the finances it takes to properly care for them. They also require time, and patience.

