Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Wheatland Township vote will decide fate of proposed winery
ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County. Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Herald & Review
Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk
DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk. The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events
Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m. GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m. First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m. The Good Samaritan Inn, 920...
Herald & Review
ON BIZ: Paula Childs Realtors has new owner, name; Central Illinois Toys
Tony Stewart calls his new business Central Illinois Toys, because it's all toys — with a large collection of action figures and collectables. “I do have a lot of older toys, or vintage toys,” he said. “But I am also going to have new toys.”. The business...
Herald & Review
Births listed for Oct. 22
MOORE, Yance Aaron and Laura Sunderland, Decatur, boy, Oct. 3. CORKILL, Michael Robert and Mindy (Crowe), Sullivan, boy, Oct. 14. BURDICK, Brandon Michael and Laura Pecina, Mount Zion. boy, Oct. 16. BEAVERS, Ryan Matthew and Brooke Nicole, Decatur, boy, Oct. 17. ELLER, Gage Michael Jeffrey and Kayla (Jones), Mount Zion,...
Herald & Review
Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON — A Friday afternoon train crash in Stonington has led to one fatality, the Christian County sheriff said. The county coroner confirmed the death of one individual following the crash, said Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. The individual's name has not been released. In a statement released Friday...
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Herald & Review
Crumble & Cream cookie truck draws long Mattoon line
MATTOON — Customers lined up for buttercream sugar, maple glazed, strawberry shortcake and other deep dish cookie flavors at the visiting Crumble & Cream truck on Thursday in Mattoon. Trucks from Crumble & Cream, based in Wichita, Kansas, made stops that day in the parking lots of the Goodwill...
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022 RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul. Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation
DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
Herald & Review
Community programs partner to offer help to those in need
DECATUR – Ronnie Franklin grew up a PK – preacher's kid – and from a young age was involved in community service activities. Now he is the owner of Sacks Food Corporation, a food truck that serves barbecue ribs and turkey, and sponsored a community wellness event on Thursday, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Center of Springfield.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on College Street
This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.
Herald & Review
Serial Decatur burglar and meth addict gets 7 year sentence
DECATUR — Serial burglar and methamphetamine addict Brent E. Crockett and his family pleaded for him to get a court sentence that would allow him to leave the Macon County Jail and stay away from bad influences in Decatur. Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith granted the...
Comments / 0