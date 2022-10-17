Beginning Oct. 31, Crystal Springs Pond will be slowly drawn down over the course of a week to help reduce nuisance vegetation. This fishery, located in Bingham County adjacent to Idaho Fish and Game’s Springfield Fish Hatchery, is a popular family fishing water and typically supports year-round trout fishing. Over the past couple of years, the aquatic vegetation has become extremely dense throughout the pond, making it difficult to fish. In order to reduce nuisance vegetation, the water level will be lowered until the pond has been nearly drained. From there, most of the live vegetation will be exposed and die, and it is expected that a hard winter freeze will limit additional growth of vegetation.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO