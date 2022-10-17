Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Investigation underway after two sage-grouse are illegally killed
BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
Fish and Game investigating after sage-grouse illegally killed near Blackfoot
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses. There is no open hunting season for sage-grouse in or anywhere near the vicinity of...
Firefighters battle blaze at East Idaho straw maze
DECLO — No injuries were reported Friday after a fire engulfed a large slide at the Burley Straw Maze south of Declo. The Declo, Burley, Albion and Heyburn fire departments responded to the blaze, reported at 5:46 p.m. Winn Osterhout, Declo Fire Department chief, said he was impressed with the quick response of straw maze employees to make sure everyone was safe. ...
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
idaho.gov
Park it right there! Idaho Fish and Game and Itafos provide new parking lot for Upper Blackfoot River anglers
Anglers who love fishing the Upper Blackfoot River in southeast Idaho have something else to be happy about besides catching beautiful cutthroats and rainbows. Thanks to a donation from Itafos Conda, a mining operation and fertilizer manufacturing facility located in Soda Springs, there is now a new parking area to make parking and access to the river easier and safer for anglers.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
idaho.gov
Crystal Springs Pond in Bingham County to be drawn down for the winter
Beginning Oct. 31, Crystal Springs Pond will be slowly drawn down over the course of a week to help reduce nuisance vegetation. This fishery, located in Bingham County adjacent to Idaho Fish and Game’s Springfield Fish Hatchery, is a popular family fishing water and typically supports year-round trout fishing. Over the past couple of years, the aquatic vegetation has become extremely dense throughout the pond, making it difficult to fish. In order to reduce nuisance vegetation, the water level will be lowered until the pond has been nearly drained. From there, most of the live vegetation will be exposed and die, and it is expected that a hard winter freeze will limit additional growth of vegetation.
KTVB
Burley straw maze experiences fire Friday night
Firefighters with the Burley Fire Department are working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive
The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. The post UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello captures 4A District 5 crown with 31-7 win over Century
Dave Spillett ducked just in time, avoiding the deluge of water headed his way. The Pocatello teenagers in charge of the operation, carrying a giant Gatorade container, were not fazed. They loaded back up and charged back toward their head coach, determined to celebrate this 31-7 win over Century by dousing him with whatever water remained in the container. When they unloaded that, Spillett side-stepped it. “Sneaky-fast, that’s what I am,” Spillett said with a laugh. “Might have pulled a muscle.” ...
eastidahonews.com
U.S. Marshals seeking Blackfoot man they believe is armed and dangerous
BLACKFOOT — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, from Blackfoot, has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs.
Idaho State Journal
Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert.
HS scores 10/21: Poky earns district crown, Highland routs Thunder Ridge for title
FOOTBALL Pocatello 31, Century 7 Thunder earn the 4A District 5 title, securing a home playoff game. Highland 44, Thunder Ridge 26 Rams earn the 5A District 5/6 championship. ...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man found and taken into custody
BLACKFOOT — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, from Blackfoot, has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs.
Pocatello police determine incident was not attempted abduction
Pocatello Police are looking for a suspect who may have been involved with a possible juvenile abduction. The post Pocatello police determine incident was not attempted abduction appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Volunteers invite community to harvest festival to help save historical park
SHELLEY — Volunteers are raising money this weekend for a new water system at a local historical park where the water was shut off earlier this year. The fundraiser will help NBC Historical Park in Shelley to fund a new water system. The event is called “The Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival” and will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the gate.
eastidahonews.com
Veterans Day parade to return to Pocatello after 80 years
POCATELLO – After an 80 year hiatus, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will be returning on Saturday, November 12. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the parade committee have been working more than five months to bring it back. Though it had a few bumps in the beginning, committee members are determined to make sure veterans in the community are honored for their service, and to give the public a chance to get to know them.
eastidahonews.com
Police: Report of armed suspect, attempted abduction unfounded
The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department. Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in earlier releases was in the area but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded.
Comments / 0