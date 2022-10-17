ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc Record

Hancock Football: Bulldogs to face Canyons on Military Appreciation Day

The Hancock College football team will go after its second straight Northern League win Saturday. The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) will face College of the Canyons (2-4, 0-1) at 2 p.m. on the Hancock College campus on Hancock's Military Appreciation Day. The Bulldogs, at No. 16, moved back into the top...
