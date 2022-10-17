Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
Man arrested after officers respond to disturbance at home
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for a felony warrant after officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a disturbance early Friday morning on Oct. 21. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ‘unknown call for service,’ at an apartment complex near Underwood Point and Braeswood Point. Police records […]
CSPD arrests two after store clerk menaced with gun
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested two people after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and a customer, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 21. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called downtown to a convenience store on […]
KRDO
Manitou Springs Police trying to identify suspects in multiple burglaries
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a string of burglaries at a storage unit. Police said the suspects burglarized more than 10 storage units in two separate instances on Oct. 16. The storage facility is located near the intersection of Serpentine Dr. and Highway 24.
KKTV
Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest after finding a threatening note on a high school campus north of Colorado Springs Thursday. Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat scheduled for Friday was found in a restroom at Palmer...
Man arrested for domestic violence incident, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and […]
Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
Wrong way driver arrested on I-25, police say
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly drove south in the northbound lanes of I-25 late Thursday, Oct. 20. According to CSPD, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of I-25 and East Woodmen Road on reports of a sedan driving southbound in […]
KKTV
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
Crash closes part of roadway at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs, police cruiser involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed eastbound Platte at Circle and southbound Circle at Platte Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. (KRDO) The crash involves multiple cars including a Colorado Springs Police cruiser. Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. The post Crash closes part of roadway at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs, police cruiser involved appeared first on KRDO.
Man hospitalized after Cañon City shooting
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an incident involving a man with a gun and shots fired in Cañon City, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), at around 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the area of the […]
KRDO
Palmer Ridge HS student arrested after threatening note found on school grounds
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) school resource officer assigned to Palmer Ridge High School was notified of a threatening note found in a restroom at the school. The note reference a bomb threat scheduled for the next day, Friday, Oct. 21. The...
28-year-old man with gun shot by Fremont County Deputies
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A 28-year-old man was hospitalized after he brandished a gun at a Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said in an update. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Greydene Avenue, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after deputies responded to a report […]
CSPD says boy at fault for crash near high school
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) provided an update on the crash near Doherty High School that occurred on Thursday, October 20. According to CSPD, on Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., a boy from Doherty High School was hit by a truck while crossing Barnes Road from Doherty High School. The boy was […]
Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's an investigation underway in Cañon City following a shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff's deputies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Country Green apartments at 3065 E. Hwy. 50 at 8:26 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun. At The post Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
KKTV
WATCH: Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring
A pickup and semi fatally collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122 Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A local woman...
Crash victim on Vista Del Pico Boulevard identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died from a rollover traffic crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Sept. 24, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy confirmed 19-year-old, Tate Byrum, as the victim who died as a result of his injuries. At 12:15 a.m., CSPD was called near […]
Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for two of the three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead. On Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maizeland Rd. at 10:07 regarding an auto versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash. At the scene, police found a body in the The post Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified appeared first on KRDO.
