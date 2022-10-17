Read full article on original website
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
Toxic workplaces bad for mental, physical health
The U.S. surgeon general says that disrespectful or cutthroat workplaces could be hazardous to your health, according to an Oct. 20 report from The Wall Street Journal. Promoting a healthy workplace includes growth opportunities, work-life balance, and community, according to the report. The office of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, issued new guidance outlining how long hours, limited autonomy, and low wages can affect workers' health and organizational performance.
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 14:. Medical City Fort Worth (Texas) has named Bret Burton, MD, chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct. 19. UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) has tapped Lisa Long, MD, as its chief medical officer, the hospital said Oct....
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
5 nurses making headlines on and off the job
Five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Oct. 13:. Nurse midwife Beth Quinkert, RN, recently celebrated 25 years as a nurse and has delivered nearly 4,500 babies during her career, News and Tribune reported Oct. 13. She is considered the region's most experienced certified nurse-midwife.
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Oct. 14. 1. Whitney Bendel was named CFO at Medical City Lewisville (Texas) hospital. 2. Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas). 3. Allyssa Tobbitt...
New framework for workplace mental health, wellbeing
The U.S. surgeon general addressed quiet quitting, the "Great Resignation," and the shift in how Americans live and work while underscoring workplaces' functional role in promoting the health and well-being of workers and communities. An estimated 160 million people make up the U.S. workforce, and the average full-time worker can...
4 cardiologists on the move
Here are four cardiologists who recently stepped into new roles:. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger promoted Dr. Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman to chief of clinical electrophysiology. Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute appointed Keki Balsara, MD, as surgical director of heart failure and transplantation. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director...
67% of employers will make mental health top priority, survey says
Over the next three years, 67 percent of U.S. employers plan to make employee mental health and emotional well-being programs and solutions one of their top three priorities. Additionally, the number of employers that intend to offer designated mental health days could triple from the current rate of 9 percent to 30 percent in the next two years, according to an Oct. 20 report from global advisory firm WTW.
7% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 have neurologic complications, large study finds
A new study involving more than 15,000 children hospitalized with COVID-19 found 7 percent experienced neurologic complications, such as seizures. The findings were published Oct. 20 in Pediatrics and are based on data from 15,137 patients hospitalized across 52 children's hospitals from March 2020 to March 2022. About 37 percent of children had a pre-existing complex chronic condition and 9.8 percent had at least one neurologic complex chronic condition.
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
Women, millennials feeling biggest disconnection from employers, survey finds
Women and millennials report putting in more effort at work than they did six months ago, but they are still feeling less engaged — and more disconnected from their employers, a recent survey found. The survey was administered by the Conference Board, a nonprofit business membership and research group,...
IU School of Medicine breaks ground on $230M medical education, research building
Indiana University School of Medicine broke ground in downtown Indianapolis on a $230 million medical education and research building. Plans call for an 11-story structure and more than 326,000 gross square feet to address the university's growing instructional and research needs, according to an Oct. 19 news release. The facility...
How AI and automation can increase OR utilization and reenergize your staff
Cumbersome manual scheduling processes for operating rooms (ORs) and surgeons' fears of not having enough OR time often lead to hoarding block time, which results in underutilization of the OR and lost revenue. By using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation, perioperative services can identify and incentivize earlier...
10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations
Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since Sept. 1:. 1. Wally Sackett stepped down as president of Kettering (Ohio) Health. Kettering Health will not fill the position at this time. 2. Terry Burns stepped down as chief administrative officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
Wellstar, HCA Healthcare and 8 other systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Angel Medical Center, based in Franklin, N.C.,. a...
CDC's push for quicker public health messaging faces obstacles
The CDC's new plan to accelerate its response to health threats and simplify public messaging is already facing roadblocks, Politico reported Oct. 21. CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced the agency's plan for reforms Aug. 17, acknowledging that it had failed to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, two...
Holzer partners with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center
Gallipolis, Ohio-based Holzer Center for Cancer Care has a new formal affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center which will expand specialized cancer treatments, resources and trials for patients in southeastern Ohio, the Logan Daily News reported Oct. 20. The affiliation is the result of an extensive review process by Cleveland...
New student enrollment down for health professions, clinical sciences in 2022
U.S. workers and professionals are considering alternative options to formal higher education, and the number of students seeking degrees in healthcare reflects the downward trend of overall college enrollment. College enrollment continues to decline, down 1.1 percent overall from 2021 to 2022, marking a two-year decline of 3.2 percent since...
