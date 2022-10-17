Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
Lompoc Record
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday
The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
Lompoc Record
Nipomo finishes 14-0 Ocean League girls volleyball campaign
The Nipomo girls volleyball team played 44 Ocean League sets this season. The Titans won 42 of them. Nipomo (23-10-1, 14-0) capped off an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, and a successful defense of its 2021 league title, with a 3-0 sweep at Pioneer Valley (7-16, 5-9) on the Panthers' Senior Night Thursday.
calcoastnews.com
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Council increases stipend; raise is first in 22 years
Lompoc City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday to double their stipend after 22 years without a raise. Starting in January 2023, each council member will receive $1,200 a month, and the mayor $1,400 monthly. Mayor Jenelle Osborne cast the lone dissenting vote, citing her interest in delaying the raise until...
Lompoc Record
Runners take on a tough course at Dana Adobe Run to help benefit cultural center
The Nipomo High School cross country program hosted the inaugural Dana Adobe Run in Nipomo Saturday, and the host program's coach pronounced the meet a big success. "There was a great team turnout, and the runners really liked the course," said Nipomo coach Carlyn Hinds, who coaches the school's girls and boys teams.
Lompoc Record
Dramatic cooling trend, strong winds headed our way | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday. The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20. This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as...
Crash blocks portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria
Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria after a four-vehicle crash blocked the area Tuesday morning.
calcoastnews.com
Two teens charged with murder in Lompoc
Lompoc police detectives have arrested a second teen for a murder committed earlier this year in the Santa Barbara County city. Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Maurilio Delacruz was shot and killed in the 1100 block of N. H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. On March 30, Lompoc detectives arrested 18-year-old Jorge Tafoya Jr. for the murder.
Death notices for Oct. 5-9
Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9. Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc police arrest a second suspect in murder of Maurilio Delacruz
A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Lompoc man back in February, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was already in custody on an unrelated incident when he was arrested Tuesday and rebooked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats
A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday. The post Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
St. Joseph beats Lompoc as Braves falter in second half again, setting up Knights' showdown with Mission Prep
One streak ended while another kept going Friday night. St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights. The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.
AOL Corp
Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says
An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California
Here's where you can find it.
Lompoc Record
One inmate dies, two recover from overdoses in Northern Branch Jail this week
One inmate died but two were resuscitated after apparently overdosing on fentanyl this week in separate incidents at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The dead inmate was identified as Santa Maria resident Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37, also known as...
