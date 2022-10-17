ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Health inspector cites Chinese eatery with violations

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3497sP_0iciWsLn00

According to Pinal County Enviornmental Services, five inspections were done from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16.

Satisfactory rating

Li’s Garden (Inspected Oct. 7)

Supervision

  • No person in charge was present.

Protection from contamination

  • Raw chicken held directly above ready to eat meat. Both were in plastic tubs, loosely covered with plastic wrap.

Time/temperature control for safety

  • Internal temperatures of pork sauce being held in a 5-gallon, plastic bucket in the walk-in cooler was 49-50 ° F. ( ≤ 41°F required)

Prevention of food contamination

  • Excessive number of flies in the kitchen, back door and back screen door were standing open.

Excellent ratings

  • Rosati’s Pizza (Inspected Oct.7)
  • Papa John’s Pizza (Inspected Oct. 11)
  • Bahama Bucks (Inspected Oct. 11)
  • Honeycutt Coffee (Inspected Oct. 13)

Read more health inspections here , and check back at InMaricopa.com for food inspections on the first and third Mondays of each month.

This post Health inspector cites Chinese eatery with violations appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With Violations

Raw meat was left out for days at a time.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. Progressive restaurants are often looking for ways to enhance their ability to do business with local consumers. This means experimenting with new menu items and bringing new ingredients into the fold. Some of these additions can prove exciting not only for the restaurant owners but customers as well. However, no matter how much excitement there is behind the new products, on occasion there are new food handling requirements that accompany them. Food safety is of critical importance to any restaurant and it is essential to follow the specific guidelines established by local health departments. In Tucson, during an annual inspection, one health food inspector discovered a local restaurant was in violation of 14 infractions, including several associated with the introduction of a new product.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A months-long investigation uncovered an owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop selling thousands of Fentanyl pills to undercover officers, police say. The owner of Green Trail Smoke Shop, 31-year-old Casey Lonnie Thornton, and 29-year-old Davonte Jacoree Williams, an employee, were arrested on Thursday.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Chang Chun Arizona breaks ground on facility in Casa Grande

Chang Chun Arizona, a leading petrochemical supplier based in Taiwan, broke ground today on its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. The facility is expected to be operational in 2023 and create over 200 jobs, contributing to the rapidly growing semiconductor manufacturing industry in Arizona, as well as economic development of the greater Casa Grande region.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Former Tucson Insurance Agent Sentenced to Over 11 Years for Elder Fraud

Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 30, 2022, by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 136 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution to her victims. Williams previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent to a 51-month sentence for an earlier annuity fraud scheme.
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
669
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy