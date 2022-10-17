Health inspector cites Chinese eatery with violations
According to Pinal County Enviornmental Services, five inspections were done from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16.
Satisfactory rating
Li’s Garden (Inspected Oct. 7)
Supervision
- No person in charge was present.
Protection from contamination
- Raw chicken held directly above ready to eat meat. Both were in plastic tubs, loosely covered with plastic wrap.
Time/temperature control for safety
- Internal temperatures of pork sauce being held in a 5-gallon, plastic bucket in the walk-in cooler was 49-50 ° F. ( ≤ 41°F required)
Prevention of food contamination
- Excessive number of flies in the kitchen, back door and back screen door were standing open.
Excellent ratings
- Rosati’s Pizza (Inspected Oct.7)
- Papa John’s Pizza (Inspected Oct. 11)
- Bahama Bucks (Inspected Oct. 11)
- Honeycutt Coffee (Inspected Oct. 13)
Read more health inspections here , and check back at InMaricopa.com for food inspections on the first and third Mondays of each month.
This post Health inspector cites Chinese eatery with violations appeared first on InMaricopa .
Comments / 0