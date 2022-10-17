Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated linebacker Joe Bachie to the 53-man roster on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Bachie is expected to play on Sunday with Logan Wilson out. It'll be his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in December.
Predictions: Lions-Cowboys
Coming off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are well-rested, and ready to return to action. The intensity in practice has been ratcheted up, which will lead to a fast start for Dan Campbell's offense that currently ranks among the league's best. The problem for Detroit is the defense, as...
Head games: Kenny Pickett, Tua Tagovailoa in the spotlight amid NFL’s latest concussion crisis
Pomp and circumstance will be part of the proceedings when the Steelers and Dolphins face off Sunday night, with the hosts honoring their 1972 Super Bowl team, the same one that pushed through Pittsburgh in the AFC championship en route to the only unbeaten season in NFL history. The celebration...
What the Christian McCaffrey Trade Means for the Giants and Saquon Barkley
View the original article to see embedded media. The 1-5 Carolina Panthers have begun to offload the pricey contracts of star players, such as receiver Robbie Anderson and, most recently, running back Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom was traded yesterday to the 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
Cowboys vs. Lions: D’Andre Swift OUT? Dak Prescott Returns From Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 with a chance to earn their first win of the season with Dak Prescott at quarterback. The Cowboys look to avoid a let-down game after an emotional divisional loss against the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia. Prescott will return...
Christian McCaffrey Expected to Make 49ers Debut vs. Chiefs, per Report
Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon when San Francisco faces the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes two days after the Panthers traded McCaffrey in a blockbuster deal in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers.
NFL Draft Profile: Ji’Ayir Brown, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions
Brown is a difficult prospect to project to the NFL because he has the athletic profile of a box player, but his best value in coverage comes from working in deep zones where he can read the quarterback and drive on shorter throws or undercut intermediate to deep routes. Evaluation:
Giants Place OLB Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve with Calf Strain
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve with a calf ailment. Ojulari, the team's second-round draft pick last year and team leader in sacks with eight, has had a rough second season. A hamstring strain suffered during a workout before training camp landed him on the Reserve/Non-football injury list at the start of training camp.
‘Developing’ Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is something of a local legend in Cincinnati, Ohio. A low three-star recruit out of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder made the 100-mile trek to the University of Cincinnati, where the football team was coming off a 4-8 season and just fired the head coach. Coming...
Report: 49ers Acquiring Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring former All Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In exchange for McCaffrey, the 49ers are sending a whopping four picks to the Panthers. Those picks are a 2023 second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick. On top of that, they are trading away fifth-round pick in 2024.
Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Can Have Another Big Game
Over the last two games Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has set a career single-game high in rushing yards. In Week Four’s win over the Denver Broncos, Jacobs carried the team for 28 carries, picking up 144 yards and two touchdowns. He would then break his career...
Micah Parsons: ‘It’s ‘Shark Week,’ ’1 Lion’ & ‘I Want My Interception’ in Cowboys vs. Detroit
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the stage at The Star as his team preps to play host to the Detroit Lions and issued a series of humorous proclamations. To wit ... *On the "Lion-backer'' facing the Lions: "There can only be one Lion, man. ... When you're the lion,...
Rams Trade Call on Pass-Rusher Brian Burns of Panthers; How High is Asking Price?
The Los Angeles Rams were in on trying to land Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, only to see the star running back head elsewhere in the NFC West, to the Niners. But the Rams are apparently back on the phone with the selling-off-pieces Panthers, and are showing interest in another one of the Carolina standout players.
Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television options for the NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
How Brett Rypien Starting at QB Changes Broncos’ Offense
Throughout the week, there was a question of who would start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets. Well, we now know that Russell Wilson will be inactive as he deals with a hamstring injury, so Brett Rypien will get his second career start, with Josh Johnson getting called up to be the backup.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report for week seven against the Houston Texans was released on Friday and it shows the offense will be short on weapons. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, who went down in week five against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, missed his third consecutive practice this week and has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready For ‘Another Challenge’ Against Chargers Defense Week 7
The start to this season has been a rollercoaster so far for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle currently sits at 3-3 on the season, coming off a 19-9 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Meanwhile, the NFC West is neck-and-neck, with three teams holding a 3-3 record and the...
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time. He helped...
