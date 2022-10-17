Read full article on original website
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey
The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. Given a...
Brady apologizes for comparing playing in NFL to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took a moment on Thursday to address his recent controversial comments. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady compared playing in the NFL to being deployed in the military. He opened his Thursday press conference with an apology for his remarks.
Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers
It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of...
NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that. However, there are still plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to cash in...
Brett Rypien: We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and that meant Brett Rypien got plenty of work again on Thursday. Word out of Denver was that Rypien took the majority of the snaps on Wednesday, but he declined to confirm the split of the workload when he spoke to reporters about the prospect of starting against the Jets this weekend.
DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once...
CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area
Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey. After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning. When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.
The Panthers slide squarely into tank mode
Tanking happens in the NFL. And the Panthers are now clearly doing it. They’ll deny it. They have to. The first rule of Tank Club is you do not talk about Tank Club. More specifically, through any and all subtle or obvious efforts to embrace the suck in order to enhance draft status, the team needs to claim it’s not doing that which it plainly is. And the league office will look the other way as long as no one says the magic word.
Giants rule out Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximenes
The Giants have turned in their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and it shows that they’ll be thin on the edges of their defense. Azeez Ojulari and Oshane Ximenes have both been ruled out. This will be the third straight game and fifth game overall that Ojulari has been on the sidelines. Ximenes has a quad injury and will miss his first game of the season.
Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve
The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed. The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
49ers give up four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey
The 49ers have borrowed Les Snead’s catch phrase. To land running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, the 49ers sent four draft picks to Carolina. Per multiple reports, the Panthers get from San Francisco a second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick in 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024.
Report: Mac Jones expects to be active for Patriots-Bears
Mac Jones has missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, and he apparently doesn't plan on missing a fourth. The New England Patriots quarterback "expects to be available" for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday. According to Reiss, Jones...
Jerry Jones: Not challenging spot on CeeDee Lamb catch was a mistake
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he didn’t think he’d win if he challenged the spot on a crucial play when CeeDee Lamb was spotted just short of a first down, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says McCarthy should have thrown the red flag. Jones said on 105.3 The...
With no first- or second-round pick in 2023, John Lynch needed to give his scouts a pep talk
An “eff them picks” approach has plenty of consequences. Among other things, it potentially renders the efforts of a team’s college scouts less relevant. On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch suggested that trading away early-round picks makes the work of the scouts even more important to the cause.
How McCaffrey addition impacts 49ers' Super Bowl odds
The 49ers made a splash Thursday night by trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, reminding the rest of the NFL that they are indeed still hunting the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did the decision to make a move for the All-Pro -- which cost...
