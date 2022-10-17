Marshall and Waterloo run at Captiol Conference cross country meet

The postseason officially began for both the Marshall and Waterloo cross country teams on Saturday, Oct. 15 as they traveled down to Lions Park in Mazomanie for the 2022 Capitol Conference Championships.

The event was split into north and south sections. Both Marshall and Waterloo participated in the south races. In the boys race, Waterloo finished fifth with 107 team points to edge out Marshall in sixth with 135 team points. Waterloo was the only of the two schools with enough runners to qualify in the girls race, taking fifth with 132 team points.

Marshall may have finished last of the six teams in the boys south race, but it had an outstanding individual finisher. Junior Jaxon Hornby blazed a time of 16:27.2 to finish fifth overall in the race.

Fellow junior Huston Siedschlag was next up in 23rd with a time of 19:14.4. A trio of Cardinals finished in close proximity to close out the varsity scoring. Junior Miles Zimmerman finished 33rd with a time of 19:59.3, sophomore Christopher Gamon-Garcia took 36th with a time of 20:33.1, and sophomore Luke Egan finished 38th with a time of 20:52.3.

As for Waterloo, the Pirates got three top-20 finishes. Freshman Isaac Opsteen led the way with an 11th place finish with his time of 17:57.4. Junior Matteo Cefalu was next with a time of 18:33.2 for 17th place and sophomore Owen Koele grabbed 19th with a time of 18:50.1.

Waterloo’s next three runners all finished in short order. Sophomores David Cefalu and Harrison Schaefer finished off the team scoring with finishes of 28th and 32nd, respectively, with time of 19:33.5 and 19:59.2. Senior Sam Billingsly was right on Schaefer’s tail, finishing 34th with a time of 19:59.5.

New Glarus/Monticello won the south boys race with a team score of 52. Belleville was second with 55 points and Deerfield/Cambridge was third with 62. Belleville junior Carter Scholey won the race with a time of 15:16.5.

Marshall only had three runners in the south girls race, but still managed to nab two top-20 finishes. Sophomore Emma Hellenbrand was first across the line for the Cardinals in 18th with a time of 22:10.9. Freshman Madalyn Weyh wasn’t far behind in 20th with a time of 22:14.5. Junior Isabella Hellenbrand wrapped up the day in 35th with a time of 28:41.6.

Waterloo was led by sophomore Corryn Retzloff, who took 22nd with a time of 23:30.5. Senior Maddelyn Webster was next up for the Pirates in 27th with her time of 24:43.3.

Three Pirates finished in succession to round out the varsity scoring. Junior Cordelia Webber was first in 30th with a time of 26:58.7. Sophomore Sydney Gordon was next in 31st with her time of 27:57.8 and fellow sophomore Evie Quamme wrapped things up with a time of 28:21.3 for 32nd.

New Glarus/Monticello was the champion of this race as well with 32 team points. Deerfield/Cambridge finished second with 47 points and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld finished out the top three with 65 points. Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac won the race with a time of 18:08.3.

Marshall and Waterloo now turn their attention to the WIAA state tournament. They’ll be separated for sectionals. Marshall will compete in Sectional 6 of Division 1, hosted by Albany High School. Waterloo heads off to Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy for Sectional 8 of Division 3. Both schools will run on Saturday, Oct. 22.