syr.edu
Rose-Laying Ceremony and Remembrance Convocation to Be Held Friday
The 2022-23 Convocation for Remembrance Scholars, honoring 35 outstanding students from this year’s senior class, will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. in Hendricks Chapel. The convocation will be preceded by the annual Rose-Laying Ceremony at 2:03 p.m. at the Place of Remembrance, located in front of...
syr.edu
Reminiscing on 50 Years of Bird Library With Architectural Librarian Barbara Opar ’73, G’74
In the fall of 1972, Syracuse University took a bold step to shape the future of libraries on campus when the Ernest Stevenson Bird Library opened. Up to that point, libraries were dark spaces where students conducted their research or prepared for an upcoming exam, usually studying by themselves. That...
syr.edu
Sound Beat: Access Audio Launching Podcast Series ‘The Land You’re On: Acknowledging the Haudenosaunee’
Sound Beat: Access Audio, a storytelling initiative of the Special Collections Research Center at Syracuse University Libraries, is launching a 12-part podcast series titled, “The Land You’re On: Acknowledging the Haudenosaunee.”. The first three episodes will be released on Wednesday, Nov.9, 2022, at a launch party at Bird...
syr.edu
Message From Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves
I am writing to share profoundly sad news about the passing of one of our graduate students, Shannon Giles. Shannon was a student in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics pursuing a master of social work degree through the online program. She lived in Coventry, Rhode Island. On...
syr.edu
Inaugural International Student Career Week Oct. 24-27
For the first time, Syracuse University is hosting International Student Career Week, featuring a series of events where students can explore global career options, learn valuable interview skills and etiquette, discover international alumni networking and career planning tips, receive helpful information surrounding immigration status, and more. The events, which run...
syr.edu
Supporting Student Wellness Series: Exploring Inner Wellness Through Outdoor Adventure
In nature, away from screens, daily routines, “comfort zones” and alongside soon-to-be-friends, the feelings of adventure, reduced stress, personal growth and discovery of holistic wellness await exploration. Helping students explore inner wellness through Outdoor Adventure Trips, is Scott Catucci G’21, associate director for outdoor adventure, esports and student development, and Julie DeLeo, certified therapeutic recreation specialist and assistant director for outdoor education.
syr.edu
Discover How University Employees Can Make a Difference By Supporting the Annual United Way Campaign (With Video)
The United Way employee giving campaign is back on campus, with this year’s campaign running through December 16. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the United Way of Central New York funds efforts in our community via 70 specially funded programs and projects by 28 nonprofit partners. The University’s employee...
syr.edu
Office of the University Ombuds Releases 2021-22 Annual Report
The Office of the University Ombuds has released its annual report, covering the period from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022. New in this year’s report is the comparison of data for this year as well as the previous two years. The report notes two increases for the 2021-22 fiscal year: an increase in office caseloads by 38% and in facilitated discussions by 50%.
syr.edu
Nominations Sought for Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence
The Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence seeks to recognize members of the University community who have made invaluable contributions to Syracuse University in two overarching ways—first through commitment to scholarship and research that contributes to new understandings of the world and creative responses to its needs; and second, through advancing the four pillars Chancellor Kent Syverud has identified to foster excellence at Syracuse University. Those four pillars of excellence are providing an outstanding undergraduate experience; empowering research excellence; fostering change and innovation; and positioning Syracuse as the best university in the world for veterans.
