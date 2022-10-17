Read full article on original website
KUTV
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow falling in Utah's higher elevations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
KUTV
Celebrate Halloween on the high seas in Utah
KUTV — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting a fun Halloween event for families during the month of October. Karmel and Madame Stralinska talked to Elora about it. Get your tickets for the event at thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
KUTV
Utah advocate urges improvement for system that helps domestic violence victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah domestic violence advocate said the system to help victims needs an upgrade. Deondra Brown and her siblings, all part of piano sensation group called 5 Browns, revealed childhood abuse at the hands of their father in 2011. “I have wonderful days, and...
KUTV
Gov. Cox proposes tuition freeze for upcoming school year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox said he will propose a tuition freeze for the upcoming school year at all public universities and colleges. At his monthly news conference Thursday morning, the governor bemoaned the effects of inflation and said not raising tuition would help students and families.
KUTV
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
KUTV
Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
