WLOS.com
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
WLOS.com
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WLOS.com
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
WLOS.com
Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Vido
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
WLOS.com
Brevard residents, leaders celebrate grand opening of $2.5M community center
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders and residents from Brevard gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 to celebrate the grand opening of the city's new $2.5 million community center, which replaces its previous facility on the same site. The brand new Mary C Jenkins Community & Cultural Center (MCJCC), located at...
WLOS.com
Indigenous artists gather, showcase work in first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, a collective group of indigenous artists gathered to showcase their work -- on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, for the country's first-ever Intertribal Graffiti and Mural Jam, which happened to take place in Asheville. For hours Saturday, indigenous artists set up...
WLOS.com
Cheers! Asheville artist named one of PBR's 2022 Art Can Contest winners
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is getting some major exposure – on a beer can!. Hannah Bunzey beat about 7,000 entrants from 120-plus countries to be named one of this year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Art Can Contest winners. “It’s pretty amazing. I’m like, that’s...
WLOS.com
Take a self-guided tour, get to know Henderson County artists during 'Fall for Art' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 60 Henderson County artists are showing their works -- and their studios -- this weekend, Oct. 21-23, 2022. The self-guided tour lets visitors see the studios and how the artists make their creations. It's also a chance to get to know the...
WLOS.com
Chocolate Drop fire 100% contained, 8-10 acres burned, NC Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Half a dozen crews worked to control a wildfire near Columbus in Polk County on Friday. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated 8-10 acres burned before firefighters were able to reach 100% containment on Friday night. A crew from the Mill Spring Volunteer Fire...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
WLOS.com
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
WLOS.com
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
WLOS.com
Worsening drought conditions spark Macon County fire, others across mountains
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions are sparking fires across the mountains. The North Carolina Forest Service responded to the Snow Hill Falls fire in Macon County Thursday night, Oct. 20. It grew to 15 acres, but the state forest service says it has now been contained. Officials...
WLOS.com
Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
WLOS.com
Crews battle structure fire at popular Candler wedding venue, officials say
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews have been fighting a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
WLOS.com
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
WLOS.com
Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
WLOS.com
Stolen goods identified in organized theft ring valued at $250K, sheriff's office says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 14 people in what it is calling an organized crime operation. The sheriff's office says they've recovered more than 4,000 items with a combined value of over $250,000. The operation was centered at Denny's Jewelry and...
