Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WLOS.com

Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Vido

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
WLOS.com

Buncombe County TDA puts up new wayfinding signs, repairs others

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are some new additions to Asheville and Buncombe County's Wayfinding Signs Program. The new signs show visitors and residents where to find The Block, the YMI Cultural Center and LEAF Global Arts. There are more than 80 wayfinding signs and information kiosks in the...
WLOS.com

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
WLOS.com

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
WLOS.com

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
