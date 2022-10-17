ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

3 area forest districts partner for GAP wildfire prevention, restoration project

WES — Western North Carolina forestry officials have launched a new program, calling on area residents to join them in facing the challenges of wildfires. The program, called the GAP Program, is a combined effort of the Grandfather, Appalachian and Pisgah forest districts. Together, they’ve created the program to bring together area residents and forestry officials to identify areas to focus their fire prevention efforts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

More than a dozen firearms, 400 pounds of drugs, $40K seized in Asheville arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man arrested after a brief chase in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon now faces numerous drug charges. When Asheville police tried to make contact with Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 23, he fled in his vehicle. APD K-9 units, in addition to members of Buncombe County Sheriff's Office BCAT and SCET units, also joined the investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Nanny and Me: Grandmother-granddaughter duo make quilts for homeless, needy

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville duo of a grandmother and her granddaughter have been quietly making these cold nights just a little warmer for some. Nanny and Me Quilt Ministry, spearheaded by Tammy Small and her granddaughter, Emma, has been making and giving away quilts to the homeless and needy. At the same time, Tammy is passing on skills and a message for the younger generation.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Kaila Day

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — At Smoky Mountain High School, Freshmen in Kaila Day’s Foundation Health Science class learn how to fill prescriptions, using medical terminology, Tic Tacs and M & M's. "There are two different medications ordered for every patient, so one of you needs to fill one,...
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Vido

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Earth to Sky Park

We're heading up, and not just up into the gorgeous mountains of western North Carolina, but lightyears beyond our own solar system. If you're a fan of the mystery of space, the pursuit of knowledge, or just really great views, then it's time to point your compass to Earth to Sky Park.
BURNSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy