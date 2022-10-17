ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Vido

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

3 area forest districts partner for GAP wildfire prevention, restoration project

WES — Western North Carolina forestry officials have launched a new program, calling on area residents to join them in facing the challenges of wildfires. The program, called the GAP Program, is a combined effort of the Grandfather, Appalachian and Pisgah forest districts. Together, they’ve created the program to bring together area residents and forestry officials to identify areas to focus their fire prevention efforts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva police officers now allowed longer drive times back and forth to work in patrol cars

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva police officers can now drive 30-40 minutes back and forth from their homes to work in their patrol cars. Despite concerns about added gas costs to taxpayers, police chief Chief Chris Hatton said the updated take-home policy is needed for the recruitment and retention of officers. And he said the practice is increasingly common in the area.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
WLOS.com

Volleyball state playoff brackets released

Asheville — (WLOS) The state volleyball brackets have been finalized. The first round is Saturday at the site of the higher seed. WNC teams:. (30) Thomas Jefferson Classical @ (3) Bishop McGuiness. 2A. (3) Brevard vs. (30) East Burke. (11) Owen vs. (22) Walkertown. (12) Polk County vs. (21)...
ASHEVILLE, NC

