Sioux Falls, SD

Pheasant hunters head home after successful weekend

By Travis Fossing
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota rolled out the blaze orange carpet for Saturday’s pheasant opener. Now, the hunters are heading home.

The pheasant opener is a whirlwind weekend for hunters and communities, big and small, across South Dakota.

“We have all these people that are flying into Sioux Falls. They’re spending their money on rental cars and restaurants and lodging and apparel and supplies, so all that money is coming into our community,” Experience Sioux Falls Communications Manager Matt Barthel said.

Matt Barthel works at Experience Sioux Falls and says it’s all about making a lasting impression on hunters.

“They’ll go home, they’ll tell their friends or family about their experience here and the ultimate goal is to have these guys come back here for an extended family vacation,” Barthel said.

Hunters flock to SD for pheasant hunting opener

“We did great. We limited out both days,” Salem, Virginia hunter Ed Routt said.

Ed Routt is from Salem, Virginia. His party of eight hunts near Parkston.

“This was the best year we’ve had in 15 years. They had just a little bit of a shower opening day that got just a little bit of moisture on the ground and it helped the dogs and we had a great time,” Routt said.

“We got 38 pheasants Saturday and 38 pheasants Sunday,” Athens, Texas hunter Steve Woodruff said.

Steve Woodruff hails from Athens, Texas. He’s been coming to South Dakota for 37 years and hunts near Carthage.

South Dakota pheasant hunting: What to know

“That is a little town that’s got one street and one restaurant on one side and a bar and restaurant on the other side and a lot of corn bins and that’s about it,” Woodruff said.

The out-of-state hunters were treated to a heavy dose of wind on opening weekend.

“Weather conditions, it was the driest year I’ve ever seen. It was so dry the pheasants were hard to find. They were mostly around water,” Woodruff said.

So, what keeps Woodruff coming back?

“Friends are part of it, but mostly I just like seeing God’s creation and there’s nothing like a South Dakota sunset,” Woodruff said.

The pheasant hunting season in South Dakota runs through January 31st.

