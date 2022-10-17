Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
The outdoor, Rotary Ice Rink returning to Travis Park this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – With the recent dip in temperatures, the Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park has announced that it will be welcoming back guests. The Rotary Ice Rink opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 16, 2023. Visits must be reserved, with new groups being let on...
news4sanantonio.com
Longtime San Antonio radio host, Russell Rush, under home hospice care
SAN ANTONIO - Russell Rush, long-time radio host on San Antonio’s 96.1 Now is in home hospice care. Rush, 44, has been a recognizable voice in San Antonio for fourteen years. In June of 2019, he announced he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma, with his co-host Raven alongside. Rush’s wife,...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of Erik Cantu releases statement on his condition: 'Erik is quite the miracle'
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu has released a statement Saturday regarding his condition since he was shot by an officer at a McDonalds’s parking lot. According to his parents, the teen still remains on life support for his lungs, but they are seeing an improvement.
news4sanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
news4sanantonio.com
Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13
SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
news4sanantonio.com
Sunny skies, ranging in the 80s, with some slight breeze
SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. For Sunday, partly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs again in the upper 80s. Southerly winds continue to gust to 25 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Warm & humid ahead of a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. With this front, combined with moisture from what is now Hurricane Roslyn, rain chances will be greatest late Monday & early Tuesday. Overall, rain totals are likely to stay under an inch in all locations. Sunny, drier and slightly cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s midweek, with lows in the low to mid 50s.
news4sanantonio.com
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after long battle with cancer
SAN ANTONIO -- Russell Rush, long-time radio host on San Antonio’s 96.1 Now, has died, according to his wife. In June of 2019, he announced he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma, with his co-host Raven alongside. Earlier in the week, Rush's wife Saralyn shared he had entered home hospice care.
news4sanantonio.com
One man is hospitalized after family gathering leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – One man is shot after a family gathering led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Somerset Road at 4 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to police, family members were having a gathering in the backyard when suddenly, two family members got into a verbal altercation. When another family member attempted to separate the two, one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man involved in the argument. The suspect quickly fled the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
21 years later search continues for San Antonio child, Help Us Find: Nicholas Plaza
SAN ANTONIO -- This Sunday will mark exactly 21 years since 5-year-old Nicholas Plaza was last seen. Nicholas disappeared back on October 23rd 2001. "He disappeared when he was five years of age around the Southwest Side of San Antonio, so he would be 26 years of age today, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, with the San Antonio Police Department.
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Big time matchups in our 9th week of high school football as we enter the pivotal part of the regular season. We have all your scores and highlights!
news4sanantonio.com
Enrollment at UTSA rises as the Fall semester approaches
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is reporting that their enrollment is holding strong with over 34,300 students taking classes this Fall. Overall enrollment at UTSA is up 5% from pre-pandemic figures, and first-time Freshman enrollment is up 1.8%. “UTSA has been successful in maintaining...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store
SAN ANTONIO – A female was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency services treated the victim; she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA defeats North Texas with remarkable final drive in the final seconds
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris’ 10-yard pass to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining lifted UTSA over North Texas 31-27 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in Conference USA. North Texas (5-3, 3-1) led just 6-3 at halftime and 13-10 through three quarters...
news4sanantonio.com
7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
news4sanantonio.com
Alabama, Clay Walker, Bret Michaels among new entertainers added to San Antonio Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO - Officials announced on Thursday more entertainers set to perform at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in 2023. Platinum-selling artists like Alabama, Ronnie Milsap, Clay Walker, Dwight Yoakum and Bret Michaels of Poison join an already star-studded lineup. Here is the current list:. Ryan Bingham –...
news4sanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot at vehicle while at a stoplight
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for an unknown suspect who is accused of shooting at a vehicle, leaving two people hospitalized. The incident happened at the intersection of W.W. White Road and E Houston Street at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that three people were inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for elderly man in desperate need of medical attention
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for an elderly man in need of medical care who went missing on Thursday. San Antonio Police are searching for Rogelio "Roger" Hernandez, who was last seen off South Hamilton Avenue. Hernandez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black...
news4sanantonio.com
Tommy Stolhandske: Candidate for County Court
SAN ANTONIO - Tommy Stolhandske is the Republican incumbent candidate for the Number 11 judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. “Fair, Innovative, Efficient, People-First, Experienced... Served as Judge of County Court 11 from 2015 - current. Texas Association of Specialty Courts Outstanding Specialty Court Team 2018. Chair, Texas...
news4sanantonio.com
Man who tried to save teen's life promotes an end to gun violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The good Samaritan that tried to save the life of 18-year-old Evan Mejia at a car meet-up last weekend is now sharing his story with KABB/WOAI. "When I was in the car, my vision left, it went black on me," says the man . "I could hear everything, but I couldn't see nothing. I felt my soul come out of my body."
