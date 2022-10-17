ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13

SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Sunny skies, ranging in the 80s, with some slight breeze

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds gusting to 25 mph. For Sunday, partly sunny, warm, humid, breezy. Highs again in the upper 80s. Southerly winds continue to gust to 25 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy. Warm & humid ahead of a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. With this front, combined with moisture from what is now Hurricane Roslyn, rain chances will be greatest late Monday & early Tuesday. Overall, rain totals are likely to stay under an inch in all locations. Sunny, drier and slightly cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s midweek, with lows in the low to mid 50s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

One man is hospitalized after family gathering leads to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One man is shot after a family gathering led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Somerset Road at 4 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to police, family members were having a gathering in the backyard when suddenly, two family members got into a verbal altercation. When another family member attempted to separate the two, one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man involved in the argument. The suspect quickly fled the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Enrollment at UTSA rises as the Fall semester approaches

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is reporting that their enrollment is holding strong with over 34,300 students taking classes this Fall. Overall enrollment at UTSA is up 5% from pre-pandemic figures, and first-time Freshman enrollment is up 1.8%. “UTSA has been successful in maintaining...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman shot multiple times outside of downtown convenient store

SAN ANTONIO – A female was shot multiple times during an argument at a PikNik Corner Store. The shooting happened at 6:00 p.m, on Guadalupe St. in the downtown area. Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic female, in her mid-20s, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency services treated the victim; she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

7-Eleven employee shot by friend who came to visit him

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-Eleven employee was hospitalized after his friend showed up at his workplace and shot him in the leg. The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Foster Road and Rittiman Road at around 10:45 p.m. According to officials, a friend came to visit the 7-Eleven employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for information in fatal North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The police are on the lookout for the suspect responsible for murdering a man for no apparent reason. The shooting happened Oct. 14, on North Flores Street towards the North Side of San Antonio, near the downtown area. The victim, San Ramon Soto, was sitting in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tommy Stolhandske: Candidate for County Court

SAN ANTONIO - Tommy Stolhandske is the Republican incumbent candidate for the Number 11 judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. “Fair, Innovative, Efficient, People-First, Experienced... Served as Judge of County Court 11 from 2015 - current. Texas Association of Specialty Courts Outstanding Specialty Court Team 2018. Chair, Texas...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man who tried to save teen's life promotes an end to gun violence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The good Samaritan that tried to save the life of 18-year-old Evan Mejia at a car meet-up last weekend is now sharing his story with KABB/WOAI. "When I was in the car, my vision left, it went black on me," says the man . "I could hear everything, but I couldn't see nothing. I felt my soul come out of my body."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

