FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Businesses Moving to New Locations in Bozeman
There are a few local businesses in Bozeman that will be opening new locations in the near future. As Bozeman continues to grow and change, a few businesses are on the move. We wanted to let you know about it so that you're able to find them in their new location.
explorebigsky.com
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
montanarightnow.com
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
explorebigsky.com
Hunting season: The perfect time to explore the Treasure State
Gallatin County is the second most populated county in Montana with some 122,700 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And that’s for obvious reasons: Big Sky Resort, Bridger Bowl, Montana State University, Bozeman, Big Sky, and more attractions. While this area is one of the more populated places in the state, it doesn’t take too long of a drive to get out—something many county residents are itching to do as general rifle season begins Oct. 22.
explorebigsky.com
Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon
A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center. Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m....
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Bozeman Health employees allege mismanagement, toxic culture at hospital
Several people have reached out to MTN News describing greed, mismanagement, and toxicity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Chair of Bozeman Health board of directors reportedly resigns
According to an email shared with MTN by a Bozeman Health employee, the system board of directors of Bozeman Health accepted the resignation of board chair, Signe Farris.
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Bozeman residents count cars running red lights at intersection
One Bozeman resident invited city leaders to the intersection of 15th Ave and Oak Street to see first-hand how many people are running red lights.
Bozeman Health physicians: No confidence in CEO and board of directors
Bozeman Health’s CEO John Hill and its board of directors received a vote of no confidence in their leadership of the hospital system from a group of staff physicians last week. The vote of no confidence comes two months after Bozeman Health laid off 28 leadership staff and eliminated 25 open leadership positions in August due to financial issues related to staffing shortages and a decline in patients. Previously, Hill...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Driver who fatally struck Bozeman teacher on bicycle cited for careless driving
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
Section of Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade set to close through end of October
A section of Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade is scheduled to close for waterline installation. The closure is set to be in effect from October 18 to October 31.
explorebigsky.com
Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
Fairfield Sun Times
Murder/suicide victims in Gallatin County identified
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
