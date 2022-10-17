ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky Conoco closed for renovations

The Big Sky Conoco station has begun renovating their fuel pump area to replace fuel tanks, product lines, pumps, and electrical systems. The work is expected to take 4-5 weeks and the upgrades will include a high-tech digital interface at each pump, improved spacing, diesel availability at every pump and red-dyed diesel, according to workers onsite.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
Hunting season: The perfect time to explore the Treasure State

Gallatin County is the second most populated county in Montana with some 122,700 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And that’s for obvious reasons: Big Sky Resort, Bridger Bowl, Montana State University, Bozeman, Big Sky, and more attractions. While this area is one of the more populated places in the state, it doesn’t take too long of a drive to get out—something many county residents are itching to do as general rifle season begins Oct. 22.
Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon

A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center. Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m....
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Bozeman Health physicians: No confidence in CEO and board of directors

Bozeman Health’s CEO John Hill and its board of directors received a vote of no confidence in their leadership of the hospital system from a group of staff physicians last week. The vote of no confidence comes two months after Bozeman Health laid off 28 leadership staff and eliminated 25 open leadership positions in August due to financial issues related to staffing shortages and a decline in patients. Previously, Hill...
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start

An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
