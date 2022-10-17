Read full article on original website
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 19, 2022. No one from the public requested to address the Board. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. The Board received a report on Red Ribbon Week activities. Schools will observe Red Ribbon...
Hopkins County Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County
In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
Mt Pleasant Mourns the Loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
Paris Festival Of Pumpkins Happening Saturday
The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris.T his community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, and enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one-of-a-kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate-dipped cheesecake, and kettle corn.
