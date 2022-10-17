Knotel, the proptech and coworking firm owned by Newmark, has signed Malibu’s largest office lease in more than a decade, The Real Deal has learned. The firm has leased a 34,300-square-foot office building at 22761 Pacific Coast Highway and will use it as coworking space, according to two sources familiar with the deal. Knotel did not respond to a request for comment.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO