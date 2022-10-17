ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Lorton vs. Schieve — an easy choice

By Paul D. White
Reno-Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Reno resident Paul D. White.

Eddie Lorton and Hillary Schieve are both running to be the next mayor of Reno. Differences between the two candidates are clear and broad. The election's result will shape Reno's economy and public safety for years to come.

The race between challenger Lorton and incumbent Schieve is nonpartisan. Regardless of any voter's political affiliation, issues — and not personalities or party lines — should decide how you cast your ballot. The following is a look at some of Reno's major issues, comparing Schieve's record of achievement as mayor versus Lorton's positions.

Crime and law enforcement

Under Mayor Schieve's leadership:

• Serious crime rates are up, and Reno is ranked as "Nevada's Most Dangerous City," surpassing Las Vegas.

• Our police department is underfunded and undermanned.

• The Reno Police are led by a police chief Schieve appointed — a personal friend —  who was given the position with no leadership experience. He was so educationally unqualified for the job that it took him two years after receiving the job to even qualify for the title of "chief."

As mayor, Eddie Lorton would:

• Fully fund the police

• Support the police in firmly enforcing the law

• Appoint a chief of police who is qualified for the job.

Homelessness

Under Mayor Schieve's leadership:

• Reno's homeless population has nearly doubled in the past year, while spending on it has quadrupled ... and growing.

• Reno's new $75 million homeless shelter complex has been allowed to become violent and drug-infested , and has little or no success in transitioning the homeless to productive lives, as taxpayers were promised.

• With nightly shelter beds constantly available, Reno's neighborhoods are still filled with illegal homeless camps, contrary to Schieve's promise that the new shelter would completely remove homeless campers from Reno's streets.

• For over a decade, Schieve has allowed heavily polluting homeless camps on the banks of the Truckee River, the source of 90% of Washoe County's drinking water.

As mayor, Eddie Lorton would:

• Strictly enforce the rules at the homeless shelter for anyone who stays there.

• Ensure that the Reno Police strictly enforces all applicable laws regarding criminal behavior by anyone, including the homeless.

• Strictly enforce federal laws that prohibit any camping on the banks of the Truckee.

Wise spending of public funds

Under Mayor Schieve's leadership:

• Reno's current city manager was just given an annual raise of over $100,000 (almost a 50% increase) after just two years in his position.

• Reno's previous city manager was hired by Schieve with zero city manager experience .

As mayor, Eddie Lorton would:

• Hire city employees the same way he's hired employees for his numerous personal businesses over many years: making sure they had the experience necessary to do their jobs well. Lorton would spend the taxpayers' money as carefully as he would spend his own.

Building development

Under Mayor Schieve's leadership:

• Since coming to town over three years ago, the developers of the huge, west Reno downtown project have been allowed to accomplish almost nothing .

• Meanwhile they have created a downtown wasteland by razing and not replacing hundreds of previously existing low-income housing units.

• Schieve's City Council has continued to provide this developer with millions of dollars of tax breaks and financial incentives.

• The mega-apartment project at Virginia and Plumb streets has been overbuilt so densely that it resembles a Cabrini-Green ghetto-style housing project in the making. It will create monstrous traffic-flow problems in Midtown, and in the event of fire, it would pose a major challenge to public safety.

As mayor, Eddie Lorton would:

• Demand that all developers sign — and be held accountable for — performance clauses that would ensure completing projects in a timely manner.

• Stop giving away city-owned properties to friends and supporters.

• Give in-filling and re-purposing empty and abandoned spaces in downtown Reno a higher priority than unlimited building sprawl, that unnecessarily eliminates Reno's open spaces.

Providing courageous leadership in emergencies

Under Mayor Schieve's leadership:

• During the majority of the 2020-2022 COVID pandemic, while other city workers were continuing to keep the city operating, Schieve made no public appearances for months , and kept City Hall locked down and City Council on zoom meetings far longer than any other surrounding communities.

• In 2020, while rioters were doing over $100,000 worth of damage to downtown Reno, Reno's City Hall and the police station, Mayor Schieve was nowhere to be seen.  Her only communication was to send a message telling the police to stand-down and be careful not to hurt the protesters whom she was supporting.

As mayor, Eddie Lorton would:

Always be leading by example during crises. He would maintain a position at the epicenter of any health or public safety challenge that threatened our city and its residents. Lorton would always place the community's health and welfare above his own.

Reno residents urgently need a mayor with economic expertise in business operation and finance. They need a leader with relevant legal knowledge, consistent character and integrity. Reno needs a mayor who will use the position to serve the needs of the community, rather than exploiting it for self-promotion.

Eddie Lorton has proven he possesses all of these qualities. Hillary Schieve has not.

These are just a few of the 271,953 reasons for electing Eddie Lorton instead of Hillary Schieve as the new mayor of Reno. Your vote on Nov. 8 will affect the lives of every one of those Reno residents.

Paul White is a Reno resident.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Lorton vs. Schieve — an easy choice

