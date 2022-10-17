Read full article on original website
Varsity roundup: Fulton girls volleyball rolls past J-D; local soccer teams bow out of the Section III playoffs
Riding a 13-kill performance by junior Natalie Frost, the undefeated Fulton varsity girls volleyball team breezed past Jamesville-DeWitt 3-0 on Thursday. Fulton (14-0) won the match by game scores of 25-7, 25-22, 25-20.
‘Practice games are over’: Lakers win 2nd exhibition against Carleton Place
OSWEGO — The pre-season for the Oswego State men’s hockey team is now over. The Lakers’ pair of exhibitions ended Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Carleton Place Canadians, a junior hockey program out of the Central Canada Hockey League. Even though Oswego State might be expected to win, head coach Ed Gosek knows a game like this gives the players from Carleton Place a “great experience.”
Laker men’s hockey team prepares for 2nd exhibition game
OSWEGO — Just one week into the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s season, after a 3-1 exhibition win against Stevenson University on Saturday, head coach Ed Gosek said there’s been more “attention to detail.”. That’s thanks to additional staff with the program, including new assistant...
Tara FitzGibbons appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council
OSWEGO — Tara FitzGibbons of Oswego has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul for a three-year term. The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.
Dr. Ernest M. Manwaren: A Masonic scandal
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation...
Local business prepares for busy season, overcomes challenges
OSWEGO — Local Oswego candy store Man in the Moon has been learning how to adapt to pandemic-related changes for years now. Chocolate and other candy sales surged 11% in 2021, according to the National Confectioners Association and the spike in demand for sweet holiday treats is not expected to slow down.
Helen V. Lehmann
Helen V. Lehmann, 97, was promoted to glory Oct. 18 after a brief illness at Saint Joseph’s Hospital. Helen was born June 29, 1925, in Oswego, New York, to the late William and Mary (Beebe) Bailey. Helen love to share her family stories sitting at the kitchen table while...
Ronald P. Louis
Ronald (Ron) P. Louis, 74, of Oswego, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ron was born in Oswego, NY, son of the late Paul and Lillian Henry Louis. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. He worked as a mechanic for many years at Alcan Aluminum Factory, before retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Oswego, NY, where he shared his gift of making delicious food and crafting various furnishings, including the podium, communion table, and completing finishing work around the baptistry. He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an excellent wood worker and used his craftsmanship to make many pieces of furniture over the years for his family, including armoires, hope chests, end tables, shelves, and various cabinets.
Michael D. Monette
Michael D. Monette, 72, a resident of Oswego passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at the Pontiac Care and Rehab Center. Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Cavanaugh) Monette and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
If OCSD does close Leighton, what could the building be used for?
OSWEGO — In the continued discussion about the proposed repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School, Oswego City schools administrators said Tuesday the facilities could be used for preschool programs, alternative education programs, or be leased out for local service providers, among other suggestions. Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials...
Oswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ Todd
OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff. Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
Journalist, author to discuss efforts to stop mass shootings
OSWEGO — Journalist and author Mark Follman will discuss “Trigger Points: A Conversation About Mass Shootings in American and How We Can Work to Prevent Them” during a talk at SUNY Oswego at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Marano Campus Center auditorium (room 132).
