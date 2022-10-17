TAMPA, Fla. — Seven puppies and their mom are resting easy now after finding help from two Tampa police officers. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the two officers saw a dog running with her puppy in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway. After bringing the pair to the humane society, the two officers returned to where they first found the dogs to investigate.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO