Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Related
How Tampa friends created 'Pig Jig' event to fight rare disease
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people made a trip Saturday to Julian B Lane Riverfront Park for the 11th annual "Tampa Pig Jig." The event features music from stars like Sam Hunt and Kip Moore along with a BBQ competition with over 70 teams competing. “We've been up since...
Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 21-23
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we've had a nice taste of Florida "fall" weather this past week, the fall vibes continue as we get closer to Halloween. And while temperatures are warming back up, it'll still be an absolutely gorgeous weekend — a great excuse to get up and go do something fun!
Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
Police: Man confesses to beating bicyclist to death with tire iron in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man accused of beating a bicyclist to death with a tire iron in Clearwater was arrested by law enforcement — but the search for another person involved is ongoing. During a news conference Saturday morning, Clearwater Deputy Chief of Police Michael Walek explained 26-year-old...
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport welcomes home Honor Flight
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dozens of veterans boarded an Allegiant charter flight from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) for an honor flight to Washington D.C. The 68 veterans toured the nation's Capitol and the war memorials, PIE said in a news release. The veterans will return at 8:15 p.m.
City volunteers check in on North Port businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Business owners in the City of North Port are getting some help after damage from Hurricane Ian caused many businesses to stay shut. City leaders said the effort is to get everyone back on track and back in business. Volunteers with the City of North...
New exhibit honors historic African American Newtown neighborhood in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition and Ringling College of Art and Design have teamed up for an exhibition celebrating Newtown history. The exhibit features art created by current Ringling College students showcasing the contributions of African Americans in Sarasota dating back to the 1900s to present-day.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
DeSantis: Florida corporation will give $5M to help people pay home insurance in areas impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More help is on the way as people across southwest Florida continue to recover from the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Florida Housing Finance Corporation will be awarding $5 million to local housing companies in six counties that were heavily impacted by the storm to help people pay their home insurance deductibles, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said in a news release on Saturday.
Clearwater police make teen's wish come true one year after heart transplant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department isn't just working to keep the community safe; Its officers are also making wishes come true. The department shared the story of Cameron Pirkey of Bentonville, Arkansas this week, explaining that he "has had his share of health challenges in his 19 years."
Tampa police officers find puppies inside closed suitcase
TAMPA, Fla. — Seven puppies and their mom are resting easy now after finding help from two Tampa police officers. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the two officers saw a dog running with her puppy in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway. After bringing the pair to the humane society, the two officers returned to where they first found the dogs to investigate.
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
Some Sarasota-area beaches to warn of red tide presence
SARASOTA, Fla. — Water samples taken earlier this week show elevated levels of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches, health officials warn. Although not yet directly connected, scientists have been concerned that an influx of runoff from land into the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ian's surge and rainfall could touch off such a harmful algal bloom.
High levels of red tide detected near Sarasota-area beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After water samples were taken earlier this week and tested for the presence of the red tide organism, K. brevis, it's been detected in southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. In the last week, red tide was found in 25 samples,...
Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0