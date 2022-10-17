ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
TAMPA, FL
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
DeSantis: Florida corporation will give $5M to help people pay home insurance in areas impacted by Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More help is on the way as people across southwest Florida continue to recover from the impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Florida Housing Finance Corporation will be awarding $5 million to local housing companies in six counties that were heavily impacted by the storm to help people pay their home insurance deductibles, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said in a news release on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa police officers find puppies inside closed suitcase

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven puppies and their mom are resting easy now after finding help from two Tampa police officers. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the two officers saw a dog running with her puppy in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway. After bringing the pair to the humane society, the two officers returned to where they first found the dogs to investigate.
TAMPA, FL
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
CLEARWATER, FL
Some Sarasota-area beaches to warn of red tide presence

SARASOTA, Fla. — Water samples taken earlier this week show elevated levels of red tide at some Sarasota County beaches, health officials warn. Although not yet directly connected, scientists have been concerned that an influx of runoff from land into the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ian's surge and rainfall could touch off such a harmful algal bloom.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
TAMPA, FL
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
CLEARWATER, FL
