The Atlanta Falcons have one clear advantage over the Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of their preparations to travel to Cincinnati to take on the defending AFC champion Bengals. In a normal year, it would be scary to see the Falcons take on a team that just made the Super Bowl back in February but this has been far from a normal year.
Is Mark Andrews Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Browns vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7)
The Baltimore Ravens have a crucial division game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, and they received some good news on star tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to suit up in Week 7. That's great news for a...
Is J.K. Dobbins Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Browns vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7)
Another year, another knee injury for Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, and now he suffered another knee injury in Week 6, leading the team to place him on short-term injured reserve. Dobbins is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing a procedure on his knee.
Sunday Six: Best Anytime Touchdown Bets Today (It's David Njoku Season when Cleveland Heads to Baltimore)
Week 6 in the NFL got off to a rip-roaring start for three of our weekly "anytime touchdown scorer bets!. Peter Dewey, Reed Wallach and Iain MacMillan all cashed on their plays in the early slate of games, paying the way to a fourth consecutive week where at least one member of the team cashed.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction: At What Number is Carolina Worth Betting as Division Home Dog?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't beat a Pittsburgh Steelers bunch on the road in Week 6 that just lost 38-3 in Buffalo the week before, and now they're a near two-touchdown road favorite in a division game in Week 7 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Does the NFC South just flat-out...
Packers vs. Commanders Prediction: Taylor Heinicke Makes Commanders Better Right Now Over Carson Wentz
The Green Bay Packers are trending in the wrong direction after losing two straight games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. If they lose on the road to the Washington Commanders this week, it will be the first time since 2018 that they've lost three straight games. They went onto go 6-9-1 that year, leading to the firing of Mike McCarthy and eventually Joe Philbin.
Packers trade target’s stock is rising as Brian Gutekunst sits on his hands
The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a wide receiver, and one target they are linked to is seeing an increase in their stock. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record, and they are experiencing some troubles on offense. Specifically, the passing game. The wide receiver corps in Green Bay this season is drastically different, as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer with the team.
