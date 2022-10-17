The Green Bay Packers are trending in the wrong direction after losing two straight games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. If they lose on the road to the Washington Commanders this week, it will be the first time since 2018 that they've lost three straight games. They went onto go 6-9-1 that year, leading to the firing of Mike McCarthy and eventually Joe Philbin.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO