Packers vs. Commanders Prediction: Taylor Heinicke Makes Commanders Better Right Now Over Carson Wentz

The Green Bay Packers are trending in the wrong direction after losing two straight games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. If they lose on the road to the Washington Commanders this week, it will be the first time since 2018 that they've lost three straight games. They went onto go 6-9-1 that year, leading to the firing of Mike McCarthy and eventually Joe Philbin.
Packers trade target’s stock is rising as Brian Gutekunst sits on his hands

The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a wide receiver, and one target they are linked to is seeing an increase in their stock. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record, and they are experiencing some troubles on offense. Specifically, the passing game. The wide receiver corps in Green Bay this season is drastically different, as Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer with the team.
