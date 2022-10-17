Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Brunswick stew fills bellies, continues traditions at Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A celebration of culture, history and tradition will bring thousands of people to Franklin County this weekend. The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival will have everything from horse pulls to moonshine, and returning this year is a tasty dish that carries a lot of meaning for one family.
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: How to deer-proof your garden and landscape
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — They’re always lovely to look at but boy is it frustrating when deer find our precious plants irresistible!. So WFXR’s Amanda Kenney headed to Rustic View Home and Garden in Forest where Manager Sam Gravitt gives us All the Dirt on how to deer-proof your garden and landscape.
wallstreetwindow.com
Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo In Danville This Saturday 10/22/2022
The Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo will be back in downtown Danville in the River District this Saturday between 12 PM and 6PM. They have a Facebook event page with details that you can find here. They also posted this list of vendors.
WSLS
“What exactly happened?”: Neighbors shocked after discovery of dead infant in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – There are still lots of questions unanswered after a baby was found dead in Halifax County. “It’s pretty eerie,” one neighbor said. She chose not to be on camera or share her name. “It’s kind of too close to home I wish there...
WDBJ7.com
God’s Pit Crew to give free food boxes to 1,000 families
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is holding a free food drive thru for 1,000 families next week. They will be distributing 36 pound boxes of food and a case of drinks Tuesday at the Martinsville Speedway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The boxes will include bread,...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department asks donors to “fill the boot” to fight Muscular Dystrophy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Fire Department is doing its part to fight Muscular Dystrophy by collecting money on the road, asking donors to fill firefighters’ work boots. “In the community or Muscular Dystrophy, I hope and pray that we can make a difference and make a change for...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash on US-220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 3:13 p.m., traffic was backed up for 1.5 miles and the...
WSLS
Franklin County girl donates money from her lemonade stand to local animal shelter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A little girl in Franklin County is proving you’re never too young to give back. Abby donated the money she raised at her lemonade stand to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center. Abby also bought and donated two dog beds for the shelter.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash, VA-40 closed
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. and both a truck and motorcycle were involved. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Saturday evening...
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
chathamstartribune.com
Dry Fork man killed in one car accident
Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork was killed Friday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County.
WSET
Tractor-Trailer on its side, VSP investigates
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer is on its side in Gretna. Gretna Fire & Rescue was dispatched to an accident on Wednesday. This accident involved a tractor-trailer, firefighters said. This incident happened at the 31000 Block of US Highway 29. Upon arrival, units found a tractor-trailer on its...
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
WDBJ7.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening along Route 626. According to State Police, the crash was at three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a 1993...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
Comments / 0