Los Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4.
According to officials, natural gas purging helps eliminate the risk of a dangerous air and natural gas mix that can become flammable inside the pipeline. Individuals near the area may smell natural gas and hear loud noises during the procedure.
