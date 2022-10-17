ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit

This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out

WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
VIENNA, VA
Bay Net

U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman

WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Trail Of Blood Leads Police To Wounded Pit Bull Shot During DC Home Invasion

A pit bull was allegedly shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. in an early morning robbery, reports Fox 5 DC. The dog was reportedly shot around 1:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of 18th and 23rd Streets. Officers arrived to find a home with an open window screen and a trail of blood leading to the dog who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the outlet continues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy