Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in. That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing...
fox5dc.com
Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
Third Man Apprehended For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Maryland Man In DC, Police Announce
Authorities announced a third arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of a Maryland man in Washington, DC. Steven Washington, 23, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of Greenbelt resident Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in July 2020. In...
WJLA
DCPS, police looking into allegations that a DC teacher locked child in closet
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are looking into reports that a teacher locked a student into a closet, the school system said. DCPS said that they are looking into allegations that a teacher at Lawrence Boone Elementary School, located at 2200...
fox5dc.com
Man accused of stalking, killing homeless people in DC, NYC to be arraigned in court Friday
WASHINGTON - Gerald Brevard, the man accused of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of Washington, D.C. and New York City earlier this year, will be arraigned in court Friday. Brevard was arrested in the nation’s capital in March 2022 following the attacks that left several hurt...
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
Video showing DC police using ‘excessive force’ outrages community leaders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are outraged over a video showing possible excessive use of force by D.C. police. The incident happened Thursday in Southeast after police were called around to the 3400 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. for sounds of gunfire. The video shows officers appearing to get physical with […]
Overheard In D.C.: Going Downhill
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
fox5dc.com
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WUSA
Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
fox5dc.com
Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out
WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
Bay Net
U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
WJLA
Man charged in viral Metrobus attack speaks out, says he was helping woman
WASHINGTON (7News) — Terry Barnes said he is still horrified at watching the now viral video showing a group of teenagers hitting and pushing a 42-year-old woman off a Metrobus earlier this week, which is why he is now shocked to be one of two people arrested for this incident after claiming he was actually trying to protect the woman from the people hitting her.
Trail Of Blood Leads Police To Wounded Pit Bull Shot During DC Home Invasion
A pit bull was allegedly shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. in an early morning robbery, reports Fox 5 DC. The dog was reportedly shot around 1:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of 18th and 23rd Streets. Officers arrived to find a home with an open window screen and a trail of blood leading to the dog who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the outlet continues.
Comments / 0