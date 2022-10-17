The regular season is too long. Make it 140ish games. That way your playoffs start in early September and can end in early to mid October, not November (in the cold and snow).
That's an excuse being used by the losers. Baseball has gotten boring, that's the problem. The .300 hitter is gone along the stolen base, complete game, and the sacrifice bunt. The game is home run or strike out. MLB shouldn't have to make a rule change for where the infielder are positioned. A true BASEBALL PLAYER would take advantage of the shift. Bring back the all around player to make the game interesting again. If this doesn't happen the television ratings will continue to drop as well as home game attendance.
If the Dowyers got beat in a 7-games series they’d be panty-wet and wants a 9-game series. Just gives BigBlue more time to buy players for next year. Go away!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
